Pine to Palm begins Monday, Aug. 7

Three of the four defending champions are returning to defend their 2016 titles.

Scott Uithoven defends the Mid-Am championship; AJ Greff is the returning Seniors champion and six-time Super Seniors champ Chuck Renner is back for another year with a 24-match winning streak on the line.

Around 150 golfers will hit the course in Monday’s qualifying rounds including flight play, Mid-Am, Seniors and Supers.

Championship qualifying begins Tuesday.

Spread out through the divisions are six past champions in the fields including Connor Holland (2011), Todd Hillier (2010), Rick Kuhn (2005, 1991), Greg Melhus (2003), Jim Strandemo (1989), and Mark Norman (1981), as of registered golfers by Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Last year’s runner-up William Leaf is in the field with the usual host of Golden Gopher teammates, including two-time medalist Grady Meyer (2014-15) and last year’s co-medalists Peter Jones and Charlie Duensing. Duensing was also the 2015 championship runner-up to Alex Kline.

Qualifying continues through Wednesday, Aug. 9 with match play beginning the following day.

For daily coverage of the tournament, visit DL-online.com and click on the Pine to Palm tab and follow @DLakesSports on Twitter.