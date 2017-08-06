Angels advance to Region 14C final

Mother Nature added some drama delaying the game nearly three hours after heavy rainfall soaked the field with DL batting in the eighth inning with two outs.

The first half of the game had four lead changes before the score knotted at five runs each in the fifth.

The Millers got on the board first in the bottom of the second when Brandon Kupfer trotted home from third base on a pitch from Angels’ starter Scott Schroeder that eluded catcher Kirk McLeod. Schroeder avoided more damage retiring Mills on a pop up to first baseman Andrew Dahl off the bat of Alec Meyer with the bases loaded.

Kyle Singer continued to hit the ball hard for DL launching a two-run home run with Connor Johnson aboard to give the Angels the lead back in the top of the third. Meyer managed to escape further damage himself striking out Dahl and inducing a fly out to right field by Mike Vohnoutka with two aboard.

DL’s 2-1 lead did not last as the Millers scored three times in the bottom of the third on a bases-loaded double by Dustin Gaudette. The Angels helped load the bags when a potential 5-4-3 double play went awry on a ball hit by Kupfer. Taylor Wood’s throw from third was wide of Mike Vohnoutka at second base to put Ethan Hendrickx and Kupfer in scoring position. Adam Patron walked to set up Gaudette’s double down the right field line.

Hendrickx and Kupfer scored on the hit and a relay throw to second base bounced off Gaudette and into centerfield allowing Adam Patron to cross for a 4-2 Millers’ advantage.

The Angels answered with three runs in the fifth. Johnson was hit by pitch and scored on a Kirk McLeod single. Singer walked and scored on an Adam Geiger single. McLeod gave DL a 5-4 lead coming home on a Vohnoutka bloop behind first base just out of the reach of Kupfer near the line.

Hendrickx tied the game in the bottom of the fifth on a broken play after singling to lead off the inning. Gaudette hit a ball up the gut sending Vohnoutka to his knees ranging behind the second base bag. He did not have a play at first base and Hendrickx over-ran third base. Vohnoutka’s throw to get him got past third baseman Wood and Hendrickx scored on a close play at the plate.

Gaudette reached third base on the error but was stranded there when Schroeder got Mike Baune to pop out to Wood to end the threat.

Both teams were retired in order in the sixth leading to the Angels sending eight batters to the plate in the seventh taking the lead for good with a two-out rally.

Meyer struck out Singer and made the put-out on a McLeod grounder to first base for what looked like a quick inning with two away.

Geiger, Dahl, Vohnoutka, Wood and Josh Bollig responded with five consecutive singles. Geiger, Dahl and Vohnoutka, the six through eight hitters all scored. Bollig’s base hit knocked Meyer out of the game.

Hendrickx ended the inning with a strikeout of Connor McLeod.

Schroeder completed seven innings on the hill for DL and Hendrickx got Johnson and Singer out quickly before the rains came in the eighth.

When play resumed, Johnson took the mound for the Angels and fanned four of the six batters he faced and picked off Gaudette, the lone Miller to reach base for the delayed 8-5 final.

Schroeder picked up the victory while Johnson earned the six-out save. Meyer took the loss.

Detroit Lakes will face the Midway Snurdbirds in the final of the championship bracket Saturday, August 12 at noon in Perham.

The remainder of Sunday’s games in the elimination bracket were postponed to Friday, Aug. 11.