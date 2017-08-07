The 85th Pine to Palm is underway

This season marks the 50th anniversary of the Seniors division. The Senior field has every champion from the past decade in action:A.J. Greff (2016), Keith Aasen (2015), Scott Linnerooth (2012, 2014), Tim Rubis (2010, 2013), Rob Harris (2011), T.L. Solien (2009), Joe Sauer (2008), and Jim Bergeson (2007).

The Senior division drew 48 senior golfers to the tournament in 1967, with 30 vying for the championship.

Six-time defending Super Senior champion Chuck Renner was in action Monday preparing to defend, not only the title, but a 24-match winning streak dating back to his first Supers victory in 2011. Renner played with last year’s runner-up Doug Gillund, Rodney Ludwig and Vic Hepokoski.

The inaugural Supers champion from 2010, Paul Krueger, is back in the field. Krueger is the only former champion other than Renner and was also the runner-up in 2012 and 2015. Krueger defeated Renner in 2010.

All but one of the past Mid-Am champions since 2009 are back, led by last year's winner Scott Uithoven, Kent Spriggs (2014-2015), Perry Piatz (2013), and Jay Olafson (2009, 2011).

The Championship division qualifying rounds begin Tuesday at 6:45 a.m. Matt Rachey (University of Minnesota) and Will Czeh (Bemidji State University) will begin play on hole No. 1.

The early golfers on the back now include an interesting foursome in 2011 champion Connor Holland, last year’s runner-up William Leaf, fellow Golden Gopher Peter Jones and Marcus Dale, a 2015 Flight champion.

A host of current and former Detroit Lakes’ student athletes will also be in the championship field, including the familiar threesome of Kate Smith (University of Nebraska), Natalie Roth and Trisa Hutchinson, both incoming seniors at North Dakota State University.

Smith is fresh off a big victory at the Minnesota Women’s Amateur Open in Duluth and warmed up for Pine to Palm by shooting the low round at the 33rd Tuffy Nelson Classic in Perham July 31.

A pair of former Pine to Palm champions were in the news the past week notching big finishes professionally. The 2009 champion Tom Hoge completed a strong weekend at the PGA Barracuda Championship in Reno, Nevada with a career-best finish of fourth place. Former Gopher Jon Trasamar, the 2013 Pine to Palm champion and medalist, picked up a win at the Dakota’s Tour’s largest event, the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am in Yankton South Dakota.

Last year’s Pine to Palm champion Beau Hanson recorded a top 10 finish at the Minnesota State Open in his first professional tournament back in late July after an an eight-week injury layoff.

Qualifying rounds at the Pine to Palm will continue through Wednesday.

Players will notice a few spots during play where the course has changed thanks to Mother Nature. A July storm uprooted nearly 100 trees around the course. Most notably, a tree that guarded the par-4, seventh green is gone and hole No. 15, a par four along the southwest edge of play, was consistently reported over the last month to be the most dramatically changed set-up. Golfers also noted more room on the par-5, fifth hole.

Numerous stumps remain in the rough around the course and provide the potential for tricky rulings and little relief on a wayward shot.

For daily coverage of the Pine to Palm golf tournament visit DL-Online.com and click on the Pine to Palm tab. Social Media users can follow along on and interact on Twitter: @DLakesSports

For online results visit: http://www.detroitcountryclub.com/pinetopalm/