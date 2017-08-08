DL’s Jason Justesen Mid-Am medalist

Justesen (71-71 142) began play four strokes off the lead held by Michael Melhus of Rogers after he fired a four-under 67 Monday and held a three stroke advantage over Paul Uithoven of Bozeman, Montana and Troy Ness of Horace, N.D., going into day two of competition.

Perry Piatz of Oxbox, N.D. followed up a one-over 72 with a round of even par Tuesday to claim sole possession of second place a shot off the lead and a stroke better than Darren Haley and the defending Mid-Am champion Scott Uithoven. Both golfers shot 71 the first day and 73 on day two for scores of 144.

The top 16 golfers advance to match play.

Melhus dropped to fifth place after a second round of 79 finishing at 146. Perham’s Bob Cavanagh was sixth with a strong round of one-under 70 after opening with a 77 (147). Paul Uithoven of Bozeman, Montana matched the effort (70-77 147). Todd Wawers rounded out the top half of qualifiers shooting matching rounds of 74 for a score of 148. Detroit Lakes’ Aaron Burnside carded 73 and 75 to tie with Wawers, followed by Troy Ness (70-79 149), Tom Welle (76-76 152), Jon Anas (74-79 153), Brady Opheim (79-74 153), David Soutor (76-78 154), Tony Stein (77-77 154), and Josh Hagelstrom (77-77 154).

Thursday’s opening round matches are as follows:

1 Justensen vs 16 Hagelstrom

2 Piatz vs 15 Stein

3 Haley vs 14 Soutor

4 S. Uithoven vs 13 Opheim

5 Melhus vs. 12 Anas

6 Cavanagh vs. 11 Welle

7 P. Uithoven vs. 10 Ness

8 Wawers vs. 9 Burnside