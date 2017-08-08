Four tied atop championship leaderboard Tuesday

Last year’s runner-up William Leaf and Bill Carlson of St. Paul were the early leaders in the clubhouse with matching 68s and are the lone golfers a shot back of the leaders.

Five golfers are tied at 69: Nick Olsgaard, Alexander Schwab, Jon Stecher, Rich Kuhn and Lucas Johnson.

A strong group of seven are three shots off the lead at 70 led by two-time medalist Grady Meyer and 2014 runner-up Matt Rachey. Also in the scrum are Adam Gronaas, Bryant Buckellew, Caleb Ketterling, Dax Wallat and Detroit Lakes’ varsity golfer Wyatt Blomseth.

There is a logjam of 13 golfers at even par 71 including the 2015 runner-up Charlie Duensing, local fan favorite Tanner Lane, the 2016 Minnesota Class A state champion Blake Kahlbaugh of Mahnomen, Golden Gopher Peter Jones and a host of others.

Former Laker and North Dakota State University senior Natalie Roth leads the women in the field with a score of 73. Minnesota Women’s Amateur champion Kate Smith shot 78. NDSU’s Trisa Hutchinson did not make the cut with an 88.

The top 153 golfers move on to day two with a difference of 15 strokes from top to bottom. The cutline was set at 83.

A longest drive competition was held on hole No. 11 after qualifying rounds. Fargo’s Tanner Kretchman had the drive of the day of 336.3 yards.

Longest drive results:

1st Place - Tanner Kretchman, Fargo, ND, 336.3 yards, Driver - Taylormade SLDR 9.5 degrees, stiff flex Fujikura shaft.

2nd Place - Rob Presthus, Minneapolis, MN, 332.8 yards, Driver - Taylormade M1 460, 12 degrees, Hzrdus Project X x-stiff shaft.

3rd Place - Trevor Swangler, Fargo, ND, 324.9 yards, no driver info.

Play begins bright and early at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday to determine a medalist. Last year, three Big 10 golfers Duensing, Jones and Wisconsin’s Ben Skogen, tied for the top spot with two-round scores of 134.