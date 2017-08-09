Lawson, Myhre earn Pine to Palm medalist honors

Myhre, an incoming North Dakota State University senior and Lawson, a 2009 of Oklahoma Christian shot matching rounds of 67 and 69 to finish atop the leaderboard with two-day scores of 136 to win by one stroke.

Both golfers were benefited by playing in the balmy conditions of the afternoon session, as opposed to the morning group that battled intermittent, sometimes heavy, rainfall.

“That was a treat looking at the weather and getting a perfect little span,” said Lawson. “The greens were kind of soft chipping-wise, but other than that they were consistent with how the tournament usually is, a little beat up at the end of the round.”

“I hit it decent all day, didn’t have a lot of close looks for birdie but the back nine I made a lot of putts,” said Lawson.

Lawson has golfed the Pine to Palm three times with a top finish of 22nd.

“Obviously, this is awesome, being the medalist,” he said. My goal was get up toward the top and get a good seed.”

Myhre was two-under on both halves of the course and played in a groove but found plenty of room to drop shots in the rounds to come.

“I didn’t catch fire, at all,” said Myhre. “I just played consistent throughout the two days I had two bogeys, one in each round. I just chipped away and got a couple birdies here and there. Both rounds I left a lot of shots out there, so I’m looking forward to the week.”

Myhre breaks a string of four years of dominance by Big 10 golfers claiming the medalist prize a the Pine.

“It does feel really good to represent NDSU,” he said.

Both golfers came in confident and were pleased to go low both days and best the field.

“I’ve been playing really solid this summer; I played a couple practice rounds out here and really played well,” Myhre said. “I just wanted to get my name up on the board with Tom Hoge and Rick Kuhn and people like that.”

Incoming Bison freshman Lucas Johnson finished in sole possession of third place with a 68 Wednesday to finish a stroke back at 137.

Another NDSU golfer, Dax Wallat tied for fourth with former Bison Bill Carlson at 138.

Two-time medalist and Golden Gopher Grady Meyer was joined by Bryant Buckellew of Scottsdale, Arizona and Erik Weiss, a Concordia grad, at 139. Benjamin Dirck of Alexandria and another former Bison in Nate Varty rounded out the top 10 with matching scores of 140.