Berg, Solheim nab last two Seniors spots in playoff

Jon Berg of Detroit Lakes, Brad Ericksen of Eden Prairie, Ron Burnside of Colorado Springs, John Hagge of Fergus Falls and Waconia’s Brad Solheim squared off on hole No. 1.

Ericksen was well ahead the other four off the tee but struggled with his approach shot and bogeyed the par five, along with Palmer, and both were eliminated.

Burnside had the best look at birdie but settled for a par after a slight uphill miss. Berg got up and down from the back fringe while Solheim worked for par in two strokes from the front of the green.

Burnside’s drive off the second tee box was askew and took him out of contention leaving Berg and Solheim to battle for seeding only.

Solheim will face Greff as the 16-seed versus No. 1 Thursday. Berg got the 15-spot and draws co-medalist Strand.

Solien and Strand, both from Moorhead, shot one-under 70 to share medalist honors.

Jay Olafson of Fargo and Tim Carlson of Plymouth finished two strokes behind at +1 (72).

Solien faces No. 14 Marc Redman, the 2015 runner-up.

No. 5 Carlson faces No. 12 Kent Spriggs, a two-time Mid-Am winner (2014-15) and the 2011 runner-up. No. 4 Olafson draws No. 13 Mark Kosin.

In the other matchups: No. 6 Dan Ystebo plays No. 11 Duane Geiger; No. 7 Greg Birdsell faces No. 10 Marty Fiala; 2015 champion and last year’s runner-up Keith Aasen will play No. 9 Joe Doughty.