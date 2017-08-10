Seven of eight Super matches go to favorites
Top seeds played out in every match but one of the opening round of Super Seniors match play Thursday at the 85th Pine to Palm golf tournament.
Six-time defending champion Chuck Renner extended his tournament match winning streak to 25 victories with a 1-up win over No. 16 Scott Peters.
Renner will face a stiff test the quarterfinals in Dan Elton, winner of two straight Resorters Masters division championships in Alexandria. No. 8 Elton advanced with a 4&3 victory over No. 9 Gordon Knudsvig.
Second-seeded Joe Sauer also won 4&3 dispatching No. 15 Jim Brothers. Sauer will play Tiim Rubis in the next round. No. 7 Rubis, a 1999 medalist in the championship division, defeated No. 10 Bob Theriault 1-up.
In the lone upset of the four matches, 2015 medalist Don Bradford, the third seed, was defeated by No. 14 William Blake 4&3. Blake, the 2011 medalist, will face No. 6 Doug Gillam who finished 2&1 over No. 11 Doug Gillund. Gillam was the 2004 Seniors division runner-up and 2005 medalist. Gillund was runner-up to Renner last year.
The final pairing features No. 4 Paul Krueger, the 2010 Super Senior champion, and No. 5 John Stromstad. Krueger defeated No. 13 and medalist last season Bob Jamison 1-up; Stromstad advanced with a 4&2 win over No. 12 Ken Riesberg.