    Seven of eight Super matches go to favorites

    By Robert Williams Today at 6:08 p.m.
    Chuck Renner continues to be the man to beat in Super Seniors recording his 25th consecutive victory Thursday. Robert Williams/Tribune

    Top seeds played out in every match but one of the opening round of Super Seniors match play Thursday at the 85th Pine to Palm golf tournament.

    Six-time defending champion Chuck Renner extended his tournament match winning streak to 25 victories with a 1-up win over No. 16 Scott Peters.

    DAN ELTON

    Renner will face a stiff test the quarterfinals in Dan Elton, winner of two straight Resorters Masters division championships in Alexandria. No. 8 Elton advanced with a 4&3 victory over No. 9 Gordon Knudsvig.

    Second-seeded Joe Sauer also won 4&3 dispatching No. 15 Jim Brothers. Sauer will play Tiim Rubis in the next round. No. 7 Rubis, a 1999 medalist in the championship division, defeated No. 10 Bob Theriault 1-up.

    WILLIAM BLAKE

    In the lone upset of the four matches, 2015 medalist Don Bradford, the third seed, was defeated by No. 14 William Blake 4&3. Blake, the 2011 medalist, will face No. 6 Doug Gillam who finished 2&1 over No. 11 Doug Gillund. Gillam was the 2004 Seniors division runner-up and 2005 medalist. Gillund was runner-up to Renner last year.

    The final pairing features No. 4 Paul Krueger, the 2010 Super Senior champion, and No. 5 John Stromstad. Krueger defeated No. 13 and medalist last season Bob Jamison 1-up; Stromstad advanced with a 4&2 win over No. 12 Ken Riesberg.

