    Past two champs square off in Senior quarters

    By Robert Williams on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:18 p.m.
    Keith Aasen advanced to force a quarterfinal rematch of the past two Senior champions and of the 2016 final Friday at the Pine to Palm golf tournament. Robert Williams/Tribune1 / 2
    Defending champion AJ Greff will have to repeat a victory last made in last year's Senior championship match when he faces off with Keith Aasen Friday afternoon. Robert Williams/Tribune2 / 2

    Defending champion AJ Greff and No. 8 seed Keith Aasen both advanced to set up the marquee matchup in Pine to Palm Seniors quarterfinals Friday.

    Greff defeated No. 16 Brad Solheim 5&3 to move on, while Aasen, the 2015 champ, took out No. 9 Joe Doughty 1-up. Greff and Aasen last played in the 2016 Senior final with Greff clinching his first title 2&1.

    In the upset of the division, No. 15 John Berg, who needed a playoff to get into match play, continued to come through in the clutch upsetting the No. 2 seed George Strand 1-up.

    JOHN BERG

    Berg will square off with Greg Birdsell, the No. 7 seed. Birdsell defeated No. 10 Marty Fiala 6&4.

    No. 12 Kent Spriggs, a two-time Mid-Am champion, needed extra holes to record the second upset in the seedings defeating No. 5 Tim Carlson 1-up.

    Spriggs faces No. 4 Jay Olafson, who advanced 6&5 over No. 13 Mark Kosin.

    The fourth pairing Friday features No. 3 Thomas Solein and No. 6 Dan Ystebo. Solien kept a third upset at bay holding off No. 14 Marc Redman 1-up in extra holes.

    Ystebo defeated No. 11 Duane Geiger 6&4.

    Greff and Aasen open play at 12:51 on hole No. 1 with Olafson/Springs, Berg/Birdsell and Solien/Ystebo to follow.

    Robert Williams

    Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
