Past two champs square off in Senior quarters

Greff defeated No. 16 Brad Solheim 5&3 to move on, while Aasen, the 2015 champ, took out No. 9 Joe Doughty 1-up. Greff and Aasen last played in the 2016 Senior final with Greff clinching his first title 2&1.

In the upset of the division, No. 15 John Berg, who needed a playoff to get into match play, continued to come through in the clutch upsetting the No. 2 seed George Strand 1-up.

Berg will square off with Greg Birdsell, the No. 7 seed. Birdsell defeated No. 10 Marty Fiala 6&4.

No. 12 Kent Spriggs, a two-time Mid-Am champion, needed extra holes to record the second upset in the seedings defeating No. 5 Tim Carlson 1-up.

Spriggs faces No. 4 Jay Olafson, who advanced 6&5 over No. 13 Mark Kosin.

The fourth pairing Friday features No. 3 Thomas Solein and No. 6 Dan Ystebo. Solien kept a third upset at bay holding off No. 14 Marc Redman 1-up in extra holes.

Ystebo defeated No. 11 Duane Geiger 6&4.

Greff and Aasen open play at 12:51 on hole No. 1 with Olafson/Springs, Berg/Birdsell and Solien/Ystebo to follow.