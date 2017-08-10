Search
    Seven of eight top seeds advance in Mid-Am

    By Robert Williams on Aug 10, 2017 at 11:46 p.m.
    Aaron Burnside, with Andy Schwan on the bag, were the only Mid-Am tandem in the bottom eight seeds to advance to the quarterfinals Thursday. Robert Williams/Tribune1 / 2
    Perry Piatz captured the Pine to Palm Mid-Am title in 2013 and joins defending champ Scott Uithoven as the two remaining division winners in the quarterfinal field. Robert Williams/Tribune 2 / 2

    Detroit Lakes’ Aaron Burnside bucked the trend of favorites winning in the first round of Mid-Am match play Thursday at the Pine to Palm.

    No. 9 Burnside defeated No. 8 Todd Wawers in the only upset of a higher seed winning 3&1 to set up an all-Detroit Lakes’ quarterfinal with the top seed and medalist Jason Justesen.

    JASON JUSTESEN

    Burnside and Justesen finished six strokes apart in qualifying. Justesen handled No. 16 Josh Hagelstrom 3&2 to advance.

    The remainder of the bracket played out as planned according to seeded.

    No. 2 Perry Piatz defeated No. 15 Tony Stein 7&5.

    No. 3 Darren Haley was a 4&3 winner over David Soutor.

    No. 4 Scott Uithoven, the defending champion, defeated No. 13 Brady Opheim 2-up.

    No. 5 Michael Melhus won 4&3 over No. 12 Jon Anas.

    No. 6 Bob Cavanagh won handily 6&5 over No. 11 Tom Welle.

    No. 7 Paul Uithoven took out No. 10 Troy Ness 1-up.

    The Justesen/Burnside match is first off the hole No. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

    Scott Uithoven faces Melhus; Piatz plays Paul Uithoven and Haley and Cavanagh will complete the quarterfinal starting times at 12:42 p.m.

    Piatz is the only other past champion having captured the Mid-Am title in 2013. Cavanagh was the 2014 runner-up.

    Robert Williams

    Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
