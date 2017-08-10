Seven of eight top seeds advance in Mid-Am

No. 9 Burnside defeated No. 8 Todd Wawers in the only upset of a higher seed winning 3&1 to set up an all-Detroit Lakes’ quarterfinal with the top seed and medalist Jason Justesen.

Burnside and Justesen finished six strokes apart in qualifying. Justesen handled No. 16 Josh Hagelstrom 3&2 to advance.

The remainder of the bracket played out as planned according to seeded.

No. 2 Perry Piatz defeated No. 15 Tony Stein 7&5.

No. 3 Darren Haley was a 4&3 winner over David Soutor.

No. 4 Scott Uithoven, the defending champion, defeated No. 13 Brady Opheim 2-up.

No. 5 Michael Melhus won 4&3 over No. 12 Jon Anas.

No. 6 Bob Cavanagh won handily 6&5 over No. 11 Tom Welle.

No. 7 Paul Uithoven took out No. 10 Troy Ness 1-up.

The Justesen/Burnside match is first off the hole No. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Scott Uithoven faces Melhus; Piatz plays Paul Uithoven and Haley and Cavanagh will complete the quarterfinal starting times at 12:42 p.m.

Piatz is the only other past champion having captured the Mid-Am title in 2013. Cavanagh was the 2014 runner-up.