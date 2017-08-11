Super Senior semis feature former champs rematch

Renner dispatched of Dan Elton, who came to the Pine on a hot streak after winning his second Master Division title in a row in Alexandria at Resorters. Despite Elton’s height advantage and length on the course, Renner’s consistent play garnered him a 26th consecutive match victory at the Pine to Palm with relative ease 5&4.

Krueger had the closest match of the four defeating John Stromstad 2&1.

Renner ended Krueger’s 2016 bid in their last meeting 3&1 in the quarterfinals.

Joe Sauer provided the third player from the top four in qualifying to advance to the semifinals after defeating Tim Rubis 4&3.

No. 6 Doug Gillam upended the upset bid of No. 14 William Blake with a handshake on the fifth hole after winning 5&4.

Gillam was a semifinalist last year before losing to Doug Gillund. He won the rematch on Thursday when the duo met in the opening round.

The semifinals get underway Saturday with Krueger and Renner teeing off on hole No. 1 at 12:50 p.m. Sauer and Gillam have a coinciding tee time on No. 10.