Greff aiming to be first repeat Seniors champ since 2001

AJ Greff holds the top seed and had one of the tougher matchups in the second round in a battle of the last two champions with Keith Aasen.

Greff prevailed 4&3 over Aasen, seeded eighth. It's the sixth consecutive match victory for Greff.

In the other half of the bracket, two-time Mid-Am champion Kent Spriggs will provide the next test for Greff in his effort to repeat.

Spriggs is seeded 12th and took out No. 4 Jay Olafson 4&3.

There has not been a back-to-back champion in Seniors since a string of four of them in a row from 1994-2001.

Joe Mayer won from 1994-95; Robert Wernick pulled it off twice 1996-97 and 2000-01. Gerry Douglas captured both years in 1996-97.

None of the Senior matches got anywhere near the 18th hole.

No. 15 John Berg’s run, from a playoff win to get into match play and an upset of the No. 2 seed George Strand, came to an end at the hands of No. 7 Greg Birdsell 6&5.

Birdsell has won both of his matches by lopsided scores winning 6&4 in the first round.

No. 6 Dan Ystebo defeated No. 3 Thomas Solein in the closest match of the four winning 3&2.

Saturday’s semifinals begin in the afternoon session with Greff and Spriggs on hole No. 1; Birdsell and Ystebo square off beginning on No. 10. Both matches begin at 2:02 p.m.

Senior quarterfinals:

No. 1 AJ Greff 4&3 over No. 8 Keith Aasen

No. 12 Kent Spriggs 4&3 over No. 4 Jay Olafson

No. 7 Greg Birdsell 6&5 over No. 15 John Berg

No. 6 Dan Ystebo 3&2 over No. 3 Thomas Solein