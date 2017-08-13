Renner legend highlights three divisional semifinals

With a little coaxing from a certain local newspaper writer and the inner drive that spurs every golfer, he returned in full force and has built on his already astounding legacy here capturing a 27th consecutive victory Saturday by defeating Detroit Lakes’ Paul Krueger 3-2.

Like nearly everyone in the Super field, Krueger has been on this end of a match with Renner before: the championship in 2012 and 2015, along with last year’s semifinals.

Adding even more intrigue was Krueger is the only other golfer to own a Super division championship winning the inaugural tournament in 2010.

Renner birdied four holes to only one bogey on his round, according to Krueger, who had nothing but compliments for the six-time champ after his round.

“He’s amazing,” Krueger told a group of friends at a clubhouse chat after the round.

Greff goes for two in a row

Talking to AJ Greff, it is easy to see the man is calculating, with a calm intensity, and that translates perfect to the game of golf. The defending champion in Seniors is a match away from being the first in the division to repeat since Robert Wernick in 2001.

Greff pushed his winning streak to seven matches on Saturday defeating Kent Spriggs 2-1. It was the first stiff test of the tournament for Greff, who advanced early with wins of 5-3 and 4-3.

Standing in the way of a repeat is No. 6 seed Dan Ystebo. Ystebo took out No .7 Greg Birdsell 4-3 in the other semifinal.

Melhus looks to steal Piatz’s second Mid-Am

Michael Melhus has had a Jekyll and Hyde tournament going as low as four-under in the opening round and surviving a couple hiccups earlier in the week.

He had his game going Saturday and advanced over Detroit Lakes’ Jason Justesen, this year’s divisional medalist, by a score of 2-1.

Melhus is seeking his first Mid-Am championship and will need to get by 2013 champion Perry Piatz and his quest for a second trophy. Melhus has one of those under his belt this year after ending the tournament of the defending champion Scott Uithoven in the quarterfinals.

Piatz got off the course early in his semifinal with a 7-5 victory to eliminate third-seeded Darren Haley.

Championship Sunday tee times:

Mid-Am - Melhus vs Piatz 12:30 p.m. (1)

Senior - Greff vs Ystebo 12:20 (1)

Super - Renner vs Gillam 11:20 (1)