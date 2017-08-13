Swenson versus Miller for Pine to Palm championship

The final pairing is scheduled to tee off at 2:45 p.m., at Detroit Country Club.

Miller gained momentum as the semifinal round went on and took his match on hole No. 17 winning 2-up over Andrew Passanante.

“I hit the ball as good as I could hit it,” said Miller.

Miller was two-under on the back nine and the turning point in the match came after back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12 to erase a 1-down deficit and turn it into a 1-up lead he held for the duration of play.

“I just applied the pressure,” Miller said. “I made some clutch five, six-footers.”

Plans are the same for the championship round.

“I’m hitting it great; it’s going to be putting. You hit every green and make a couple birdies, weather’s not that easy. It’s going to be a blast.”

Swenson held a 1-up lead on Holland by overcoming short approach shots early on the back nine.

Holland evened the match on 15 and the duo took the 18th tee all-square where Holland’s drive went right landing behind a troublesome tree forcing a punch out.

Safely in the fairway, Swenson adjusted his club selection to put a safety on the green and gave himself a two-putt for the win, which he converted.

“It was into the wind, longer shot and I clubbed up twice,” said Swenson. “I got the last one there and that’s all I needed to do.”

The last meeting at the PIne to Palm between Miller and Swenson was the 2016 round of 32 where Miller won 3-2.

“The next match will be fun and I’ll see what I can do,” Swenson said. “He got me last year, so hoping I can fix it this year.”

Jon Miller picked up golf when he was 18-years-old and learned the game beginning in 1996 when he enlisted in the Army. After a four-year stint, he made the North Dakota State University golf team and played four years there graduating in 2005. He holds the Bison record for tournament wins in a career with four.

Chris Swenson recently completed his sophomore season at M-State in Fergus Falls, his home town. Swenson earned second team All-American honors for the Spartans and was the Region 13 champion during the 2015-16 season. This year, Swenson led the Spartans to the seventh place finish at the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship in New York.