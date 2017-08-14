Snurdbirds, Millers advance to Class C State

Joining the Snurdbirds at state will be the New York Mills Millers, who defeated Detroit Lakes in an elimination game, 5-4, in 10 innings. It will be the Millers second consecutive trip to state, after winning the title last year with a victory over the Angels.

Midway’s Jake Lund was named the Region 14C Most Valuable Player. He locked in that award by pitching 22 innings, allowing one earned run, while striking out 31 batters in the tournament. He was the winning pitcher in the state tournament clincher, throwing seven innings of two hit baseball against the Lakers. Lund struck out nine and walked three batters. He helped himself at the plate with three hits in four trips to the plate as well.

Steve Wetterling helped the Snurdbirds’ cause with a gigantic day at the plate. He drove in three runs, scored twice, while hitting a solo home run and a two-run double, helping the Snurdbirds cruise against the Angels.

Wetterling gave the Snurdbirds the 2-0 lead with a two-out double in the third inning. Kirk McLeod gave the Angels a glimmer of hope with an RBI single in the fourth, however, he was gunned down at second by Mike Baso. The Angels stranded a runner a third in the inning, trailing, 2-1.

The Snurdbirds got the run back in the fourth with an RBI single by Bobby Lusti in the fourth. The Snurdbirds stretched the lead with sacrifice fly from Baso and an RBI single from Lund. The lead continued to grow in the seventh with Wetterling’s solo home run and a wild pitch, which allowed another run to score, making it 7-1 in the seventh.

That was more than enough for Lund and Zach Etter, who pitched the final two innings in the win.

Drew Rasmussen, Chris Baso, Brett Dormanen and Lusti finished with hits for Midway, while Wetterling added two and Lund finished with three.

Josh Bollig, Kirk McLeod and Tom Truedson added hits for Detroit Lakes in the loss. Jackson Nelson took the loss on the hill. He went six plus innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits.

New York Mills 5

Detroit Lakes 4

More often than not, giving away free bases will come back to hurt your chances to win a baseball game and that was the case when the Millers defeated the Angels, 5-4, earning a berth in the Class C State Tournament.

Angel pitching combined to issue nine walks and one hit batter, along with three errors defensively, helping the Millers sneak past the Angels.

On the other side of the diamond, Brandon Kupfer had pinpoint control, walking just one batter, intentionally, during his 10 innings of work.

Kupfer retired the first 16 batters he faced before, Taylor Wood reached on an error in the sixth. He lost the no-hit bid in the seventh inning when the Angels erased a 3-0 deficit, by scoring three of their own.

The Angels grabbed the lead in the eighth, but once again, the Millers found a way to erase a late deficit.

A two-out single by Tyler Patron started the rally. However, wildness from the Angel pen proved costly. Connor Johnson walked Dustin Gaudette and Adam Patron, forcing another pitching change. Brian Cooksey hit Derik Gaudette with a pitch, scoring Patron with the tying run.

Adam Patron started the game-winning rally in the 10th with a one-out walk in the 10th. Derik Gaudette followed with a single and an intentional walk to Collin Teich loaded the bases. Ethan Hendrickx followed with a chopper to third, but Patron beat the wide throw home, giving the Millers the win.

Kupfer pitched all 10 innings for the Millers. He allowed four runs on seven hits. Mike Baune, Kupfer, Tyler Patron and Derik Gaudette finished with hits for the Millers, while Ethan Hendrickx added two.

Kyle Singer had an RBI double for the Angels in their three-run seventh inning. Kirk McLeod and Taylor Wood added RBI singles as well. Connor Johnson drove in a run in the eighth with an RBI double for the Angels.

Brian Cooksey was tagged with the loss in relief. He allowed one run on two hits. He walked one and hit one batter in an inning and 2/3 of work. Scott Schroeder started and went three innings, allowing three runs on three hits. Connor Johnson pitched four and 2/3 of relief, allowing one run on one hit. He struck out eight, while walking six batters.