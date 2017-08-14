Ystebo cruises to Pine to Palm Senior title

He faced defending champion AJ Greff and snapped Greff’s seven-match winning streak with a 4&3 victory.

The win was indicative of Ystebo’s run through the championship bracket. He led 1-up after six holes and pushed his advantage to three after the 11th hole before going up four and closing out early.

Ystebo, from Fargo, never saw the 18th green completing all his matches quickly on the back nine during an impressive run to the finals.

He opened with a 6-4 victory over No. 11 Duane Geiger, followed by a 3-2 quarterfinal victory over No. 3 Thomas Solein. In the semifinals, Ystebo advanced 4-3 over No. 7 Greg Birdsell.

Greff had a similar run to the championship match defeating No. 16 Brad Solheim 5-3, 2015 champion, No. 8 Keith Aasen 4-3 and two-time Mid-Am champion, No. 12 Kent Spriggs 2-1 in the semis.

Greff was a win away from being the first back-to-back champion in Seniors in 16 years dating back to Robert Wernick (2000-2001).

Ystebo is the 13th different champion in that span. Scott Linnerooth has won twice (2012, 2014), as well as Tim Rubis (2010, 2013) and Pat Vincelli (2002, 2006).