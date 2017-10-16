Mahnomen takes command of Section 8A

Mahnomen accumulated 573 total yards of offense with 506 coming on the ground.

Dan Snetsinger led the way gaining 163 yards on 12 carries scoring three times.

Jon Starkey was 16-138 and scored twice; he was 3-6 passing for 67 yards and one touchdown pass to Roy Bjorge.

Izaiah Asher gained 91 yards and scored once. Sophomore Bert Keezer had 94 yards on only two carries.

Snetsinger scored twice in the first quarter and Starkey and Asher each converted of two-point run for a 16-0 lead.

Starkey scored on runs of nine and 24 yards in the second quarter for a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Roy Bjorge opened the scoring in the second half on a 35-yard pass from Starkey. Two minutes later, Starkey sprinted 63 yards for a 42-0 lead.

Chris Longtin snapped the scoreless drought for the Rebels on a 68-yard touchdown run at 5:58 of the third quarter.

Snetsinger added his final touchdown three minutes into the fourth quarter to put Mahnomen up 40 points.

Red Lake’s Ethan Vettleson had a 23-yard scoring reception on a pass by Derek Peterson. Rebel freshman Zak Kennett cashed in late in the game from the six-yard line with the game’s final touchdown.

The Mahnomen defense did a solid job bottling up the Rebel run game.

Longtin led Red Lake County with 84 yards on eight carries. Senior Matt Vettleson was held to 14 yards on 10 attempts coming off a big game at Lake Park the week prior.

Chris Busche led the way for the Indians’ defense making six tackles, five for a loss and seven assists.

Mahnomen (6-1) extends their winning streak to six games and have the No. 8 QRF rankings in Class A football. The Rebels have lost two of the last three games after a 4-0 start to the season. The other loss came at home to Fertile-Beltrami (4-3) 26-22 in week five. The Falcons host Mahnomen Wednesday, Oct. 18 in the final game of the regular season.

RLC 0 0 8 14 - 22

MAH 16 12 14 6 - 48

First quarter

M - Snetsinger 45 run (Starkey run)

M - Snetsinger 30 run (Asher run)

Second quarter

M - Starkey 9 run (run failed)

M - Starkey 24 run (run failed)

Third quarter

M - Bjorge 35 pass from Starkey (Asher run)

M - Asher 63 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

R - Longtin 68 run (Peterson to Dalton Mugaas)

M - Snetsinger 43 run (run failed)

R - E. Vettleson 23 pass from Peterson (pass failed)

R - Kennett 6 run (run failed)