Area football week seven report

Nevis also played Thursday night winning 26-6 at Goodridge/Grygla to improve to 6-1.

Kyle Schmidt rushed for 154 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns. Tucker Roehl returned a fumble 60 yards for a score from the Tigers’ defense as Nevis overcome four turnovers offensively to pick up the win.

Rothsay moved to 6-1 with a blowout victory at Underwood 56-20. Running back Wyatt Curtis continued to be the man to stop in Rothsay and Underwood did little of that as the Tiger senior had 160 yards rushing and scored four touchdowns.

Quarterback Landon Lang was 3-3 passing for 79 yards including a 42-yard touchdown strike to Colby Larson. Jacob Crist surpassed the century mark rushing 16 times for 103 yards.

The Rothsay offense gained 451 total yards while holding Underwood to only 112. Rothsay finishes the season at home Wednesday against Bertha-Hewitt (5-2).

Section 4 in 9-man is also a four team race with Bertha-Hewitt and Hancock at 5-2, a game back of 6-1 Verndale and Brandon/Evansville.

Rothsay is third in Section 6 a game up on Waubun and tied with Nevis and NCE/UH. The top three teams are all separated by less than one point in QRF points, which will enact tiebreakers for playoff seeding should the three teams remain deadlocked after week eight.

NCE/UH continued to roll winning for the third consecutive week. The Titans defeated Northern Freeze 56-14 at home in Ulen.

The Titan defense has starred down the stretch allowing 14 points or less in the last five games. NCE/UH finishes the season at Goodridge/Grygla (2-5) Tuesday night.

Waubun plays at Warren-Alvarado-Oslo (2-5) Wednesday night.

Section 6, 9-Man Standings (Top four teams)

QRF Rank, Team, (QRF), Section, Overall

No. 10 NCE/U-H (29.1) 2-1 6-1

No. 11 Nevis (28.6) 2-1 6-1

No. 12 Rothsay (28.3) 1-0 6-1

No. 17 Waubun (26.6) 2-1 5-2