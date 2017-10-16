Hawley upsets Barnesville for paddle trophy

"It's a great team effort," said Hawley head coach Peter Naatz. "Offense, defense, special teams, we had a blocked punt. Scored a bunch of two-point conversions. Donnie Loegering was amazing. Ground and pound. We threw the ball well. We were clicking on all cylinders. That's a tremendous ball club. All the respect in the world to them. We earned every bit of it tonight."

A back-and-forth contest throughout the first half, the Nuggets scored 22 unanswered points to put some distance between themselves and the Trojans. Loegering scored a 5-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 10 seconds to go in the first half to give Hawley a 22-14 lead before the half. Loegering scored another touchdown to open the third quarter. Jacob Vetter hooked up with Noah Glad for a 60-yard touchdown to put the Nuggets up 36-14 with 3:43 to go in the third quarter.

Barnesville didn't go away easily, getting a 21-yard touchdown as Caleb Stetz hit Jalen Plath to pull the Trojans within 14 to start the fourth quarter. But a 51-yard touchdown pass from Vetter to Libak at 9:45 put the game out of reach.

Loegering hasn't needed to carry the Hawley offense through most of the season to this point, thus his overall rushing numbers might not be as gaudy as his talent would indicate. His numbers Friday reflected his talent as the senior running back piled up 182 yards and four touchdowns.

"It's really exciting; putting an end to their home winning streak is really nice too," said Loegering. "We clinch the No. 1 spot in the section is huge for us. This is just a huge win."

Loegering was a terror for Barnesville defenders all night, using a combination of speed, elusiveness and occasional power to wear out the Trojan defenders.

Vetter was terrific as well, racking up 306 passing yards and tossing two big touchdown passes in the second half.

Hawley racked up 545 yards of total offense.

"We have such a good pass game and run game," said Loegering. "It's really hard to defend both. I think it's really nice getting this game in. We know what it's like to play in a close game now and we know how to handle it."

After missing the first five games of the season, Barnesville's Brady Tweeton made up for lost time Friday night. The senior star rushed for 197 yards and three touchdowns, while also coming up with an interception. Touchdown runs of 55 and 58 yards in the first half gave the Trojans an early lead, but the Hawley defense bottled him up in the second half.

A likely prelude to a Class 2A, Section 8 title game, which if both teams get that far would be in early November, this game may not mean a whole lot in the grand scheme of things.

Stories are unfinished. But in the first chapter of the "Battle of Lee's Paddle," the Nuggets made quite the statement.

"Very special; Lee means the world to me and we had kids crying because they are so happy," said Naatz. "We got the inaugural one. It's fitting. Our kids earned it."

Hawley improves to 7-0 on the season and plays again at 7 p.m. Wednesday at home against Pelican Rapids. Barnesville moves to 6-1 and goes to Breckenridge on Wednesday in the regular-season finale.

HAW 8 14 14 12 - 48

BAR 14 0 0 16 - 30

B - B.Tweeton 55 run (kick failed)

H- D. Loegering 20 run (Loegering run)

B - B.Tweeton 58 run (Stetz to Tweeton)

H - Loegering 30 run (pass failed)

H - Logering 7 run (Vetter run)

H - Loegering 5 run (Loegering run)

H - Glad 60 from Vetter (pass failed)

B - Plath 21 from Stetz (Stetz run)

H - Libak 51 from Vetter (run failed)

H - Cossette 8 run (run failed)

B - Tweeton 3 run (Martz run)