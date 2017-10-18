No. 8 Titans secure seventh win in road shutout

Noah Klemetson and Kyle Syverson both surpassed 100 yards rushing.

Klemetson had a game-high 138 yards on 15 carries and scored twice rushing and once on a reception from quarterback Tate Maesse.

Syverson was 20-101 with one touchdown and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season, something that is common in the ground and pound attack at Ulen.

Brady Sirjord was the last Titan rusher to reach the mark. Sirjord is currently a freshman on the Concordia College football team.

The Titans scored in each quarter of play taking a 12-0 lead in the first quarter on a Klemetson 41-yard touchdown run and a five-yard reception in the end zone from Maesse.

Klemetson scored the lone touchdown of the second quarter and NCE/UH held a 19-0 advantage at the halftime break.

Syverson scored at the end of the third quarter on a three-yard run and Sunny Resnick added the fourth quarter score on a seven-yard run.

The Titans had 302 yards of total offense, 260 rushing. The defense held the Chargers to 196 total yards and forced three turnovers. Resnick had two interceptions; Steffen Sather had the other.

Isaac Stene led defensively with nine tackles; Toby Bjerklie added seven.

The Tuesday victory allows the Titans to watch and enjoy Wednesday games that will be key to how the Section 6 plays out.

No. 9 Nevis (6-1) will have their hands full with undefeated No. 3 Stephen-Argyle (7-0) at home. The Tigers’ lone loss came at home to the Titans 20-14 in week six. NCE/UH will likely own the tiebreaker scenario with Nevis giving the Titans a first round bye in the playoffs.

The other bye will be up for grabs between either the Nevis Tigers or Rothsay Tigers. Rothsay (6-1) hosts Bertha-Hewitt (5-2) in the season finale.

NCE 12 7 6 7 - 32

G/G 0 0 0 0 - 0

1st Quarter

N - Klemetson 41 run (kick failed)

N - Maesse 5 pass to Klemetson (pass failed)

2nd Quarter

N - Klemetson 9 run (Hunter Crompton kick)

3rd Quarter

N - Syverson 3 run (kick failed)

4th Quarter

N - Resnick 7 run (Crompton kick)