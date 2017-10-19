Bombers seeded fourth in Section 6, 9-man

While the Bombers’ offense was up to the usual antics, Jeffrey Cukla had a monster day on defense against the Ponies recording nine tackles, three fumble recoveries and a blocked punt.

Jayden Heisler and Parker Syverson saw limited time offensively. Syverson scored twice and gained 60 yards on seven carries. Heisler was 5-11 passing for 71 yards, rushed a dozen times for 67 yards and one score.

Waubun scored 28 unanswered points in the first half after giving up a touchdown on the Ponies’ first drive, an 11-yard pass from Jackson Steer to Jordan Anderson.

Heisler and Syverson both scored from inside the five-yard line to lead 16-6 after the opening quarter. Syverson added a 21-yard touchdown run and Heisler scored from the two in the second quarter.

After a scoreless third quarter, Anderson opened scoring in the fourth with his second score of the game from four yards out.

Dion Bower and Chandler Toczek added Waubun’s final touchdowns. Toczek scored on a 57-yard ramble and finished the game as the leading rusher 7-120 averaging 17 yards per attempt.

Waubun put up 353 yards, mostly on the ground with 282. The defense held the Ponies to only 126 yards and forced four turnovers. Waubun did not punt in the game. Four attempts on fourth down were stopped by W-A-O.

Nevis (7-1) and Rothsay (7-1) earned the top seeds in the section and have first round byes.

Nevis stomped No. 3 Stephen-Argyle 42-20 at home handing the Storm their only loss of the season (7-1). Rothsay whipped Bertha-Hewitt 58-6 at home to finish 7-1.

NCE/UH (7-1) was the odd team out for a bye after shutting out Goodridge/Grygla 32-0 on the road Tuesday. The Titans will face 0-8 Laporte Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

Waubun (6-2) will host Win-E-Mac (4-4) Tuesday, Oct. 24. The Bombers won the regular season matchup at home 22-6 in week five. Nevis awaits the Waubun/Win-E-Mac winner, while Rothsay will host the Titans or Laporte in the semifinals.

WAU 16 12 0 14 - 42

WAO 6 0 0 8 - 14

First quarter

WAO - Steer 11 pass to Anderson (kick failed )

WAU - Heisler 1 run (Tanner Lefebvre run)

WAU - Syverson 4 run (Syverson run)

Second Quarter

WAU - Syverson 21 run (kick failed)

WAU - Heisler 2 run (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

WAO - Anderson 4 run (Anderson run)

WAU - Bower 6 run (Heisler run)

WAU - Toczek 57 run (kick failed)