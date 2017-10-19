Indians extend win streak to seven games

Despite the loss, the Falcons are the No. 2 seed with a 4-4 record.

Wednesday’s game was competitive for a half with Mahnomen holding a 22-17 lead at the break.

The Falcons led once on an early 25-yard field goal by Wyatt Erickson and moved 60 yards in the final minute to close to within five points heading to halftime.

The Indians responded to a stern chat from head coach John Clark, Jr. and dominated second half play shutting down the Falcon offense.

Jon Starkey was all over the end zone rushing for four touchdowns and throwing for one score.

Starkey scored on runs of 20 and 27 yards in the first half and six and two yards in the fourth quarter with the passing score in between the four.

Mahnomen was four of five in extra points, all of the two-point variety.

The Indians rushed for 395 yards and gained 414 in the game. Starkey rushed for 188 yards and threw for 19 accounting for all five scores.

Izaiah Asher topped the century mark with 107 yards rushing; Dan Snetsinger added 71.

Mahnomen held the Falcons to 173 total yards, 158 on the ground.

The Indians host Red Lake (0-8) Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in the opening round and have home field throughout the playoffs until the Section final at Fargodome Thursday, Nov. 2.

MAH 6 16 0 16 — 38

FER 3 14 0 0 — 17

F—Wyatt Erickson 25 field goal

M—Jon Starkey 20 run (run failed)

M—Starkey 27 run (Logan Kettner pass from Starkey)

F—Micah Tollefson 55 run (pass failed)

M—Starkey pass to N/A (Starkey run)

F—Jordan Van Den Einde 8 run (Nolan Pinske pass from Van Den Einde)

M—Starkey 6 run (Starkey run)

M—Starkey 2 run (Starkey run)