This week’s playoff schedule

No. 1 Nevis (7-1) and No. 2 Rothsay (7-1) have opening round byes. No. 4 Waubun (6-2) hosts No. 5 Win-E-Mac (4-4) Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. No. 2 Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (7-1) plays at the same time in Ulen versus No. 5 Laporte (0-8). The winner faces Rothsay on the road Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. The Waubun/Win-E-Mac winner travels to Nevis for a 1 p.m. game Saturday.

(Results from Tuesday’s games will be available on DL-Online.com Wednesday morning and in Sunday’s print edition)

No. 1 Mahnomen is a heavy favorite to cruise through all three games looking for an eighth consecutive 8A championship. The 7-1 Indians face No. 8 Red Lake (0-8) Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. A semifinal matchup will be against either No. 4 Fosston (4-4) or Polk County West (2-6) Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. In Section 8AA football, the Hawley Nuggets (8-0) have a first round bye awaiting the winner of No. 3 Warroad (7-1) and No. 5 United North Central (5-3). Hawley was the only team to defeat Mahnomen this season. In 6A, No. 4 Lake Park-Audubon (3-5) hosts No. 5 Pelican Rapids (3-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. The winner will face No. 1 Ottertail Central on the road Saturday at 2 p.m.

Both Detroit Lakes Cross Country teams will be in action at the Section 8AA Championships in Fergus Falls Thursday, Oct. 26. The meets begin with the girls race at 3:30 p.m. at Pebble Lake Golf Club. The boys race at 4:15 p.m. Frazee and Lake Park-Audubon will compete in the Section 8A Championships in Bagley. The races begin at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27. The top two teams advance to the state meet (Saturday, Nov. 4) and the top eight individual finishers not on state qualifying teams.

Frazee (10-16) is seeded sixth in Section 6A and hosts No. 11 Lake Park-Audubon (5-15) Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. The winner will play at No. 3 Barnesville (19-7) Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

Detroit Lakes (13-14) in the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 Fergus Falls (13-14) on the road to open the 8AA playoffs at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26. The winner will play the south subsection top seed Park Rapids Area (22-2) in Park Rapids Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.