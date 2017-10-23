This week’s playoff schedule
The Lakers (3-5) travel to Willmar to face the 4-4 Cardinals at 7 p.m., in the section quarterfinals Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. DL enters the playoffs winners of two straight games. The Cardinals have lost three of the last four games, including a 28-26 loss to Rocori last Wednesday. Rocori is the top seed and awaits the winner of No. 4 St. Cloud Apollo and No. 5 Little Falls. The DL/Willmar winner plays at No. 3 Fergus Falls Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.
No. 1 Nevis (7-1) and No. 2 Rothsay (7-1) have opening round byes. No. 4 Waubun (6-2) hosts No. 5 Win-E-Mac (4-4) Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. No. 2 Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (7-1) plays at the same time in Ulen versus No. 5 Laporte (0-8). The winner faces Rothsay on the road Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. The Waubun/Win-E-Mac winner travels to Nevis for a 1 p.m. game Saturday.
(Results from Tuesday’s games will be available on DL-Online.com Wednesday morning and in Sunday’s print edition)Section 8A, 8AA, 6A Football
No. 1 Mahnomen is a heavy favorite to cruise through all three games looking for an eighth consecutive 8A championship. The 7-1 Indians face No. 8 Red Lake (0-8) Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. A semifinal matchup will be against either No. 4 Fosston (4-4) or Polk County West (2-6) Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. In Section 8AA football, the Hawley Nuggets (8-0) have a first round bye awaiting the winner of No. 3 Warroad (7-1) and No. 5 United North Central (5-3). Hawley was the only team to defeat Mahnomen this season. In 6A, No. 4 Lake Park-Audubon (3-5) hosts No. 5 Pelican Rapids (3-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. The winner will face No. 1 Ottertail Central on the road Saturday at 2 p.m.Section 8A and 8AA Cross Country
Both Detroit Lakes Cross Country teams will be in action at the Section 8AA Championships in Fergus Falls Thursday, Oct. 26. The meets begin with the girls race at 3:30 p.m. at Pebble Lake Golf Club. The boys race at 4:15 p.m. Frazee and Lake Park-Audubon will compete in the Section 8A Championships in Bagley. The races begin at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27. The top two teams advance to the state meet (Saturday, Nov. 4) and the top eight individual finishers not on state qualifying teams.Section 8AA, 6A Volleyball
Frazee (10-16) is seeded sixth in Section 6A and hosts No. 11 Lake Park-Audubon (5-15) Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. The winner will play at No. 3 Barnesville (19-7) Thursday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.
Detroit Lakes (13-14) in the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 Fergus Falls (13-14) on the road to open the 8AA playoffs at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26. The winner will play the south subsection top seed Park Rapids Area (22-2) in Park Rapids Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.