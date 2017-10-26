Bombers win to set up rematch with Nevis

The Bombers led 16-0 after the first quarter of play on a four-yard touchdown run by Tanner Lefebvre and a 77-yard scoring connection from quarterback Jayden Heisler to Treston Spalla.

The Patriots’ defense got the visitors on the scoreboard on a Gavin Walker fumble return to cut the lead to 16-6 in the opening minute of the second quarter.

Heisler went to the air again for six points finding Parker Syverson on a 34-yard scoring play. Lefebvre scored from the one in the final minute of the half.

Syverson was the District scoring leader in the regular season with 84 points. A tall feat given he missed nearly half the season with an injury.

Waubun was 4-4 on point-after tries in the first half on scoring runs by Dion Bower, Will Bly, Heisler and a successful kick attempt by Irfan Sendaji to lead 31-6 at the break.

Lefebvre scored his third touchdown of the game late in the third quarter from 14-yards out and Sendaji booted the kick for Waubun’s final point.

Brekken Lindberg caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Mikah Olson for the Patriots’ final score. The fourth quarter was scoreless.

Heisler was 12-152 rushing and 7-9 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Lefebvre rushed 15 times for 83 yards and three touchdowns.

Tayvis Zima led the Bomber defense with five tackles and a sack. Bower had an interception.

Waubun put up 470 total yards while holding the Pats to 236.

Waubun (7-2) travels to Nevis (7-1) Saturday, Oct. 28 for a 1 p.m. kickoff. The Tigers handed Waubun one of their two losses on the season in Waubun 44-12 in week three. The Bombers have won two straight section championships.

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (8-1) plays at Rothsay (7-1) at 6 p.m. in the other semifinal.

MAC 0 6 8 0 - 14

WAU 16 15 7 0 - 38

First quarter

WAU—Tanner Lefebvre 4 run (Dion Bower run)

WAU—Treston Spalla 77 pass from Jayden Heisler (Will Bly run)

Second quarter

MAC—Gavin Walker 2 yard fumble recovery (run failed)

WAU—Parker Syverson 32 pass from Heisler (Heisler run)

WAU—Lefebvre 1 run (Irfan Sendaij kick)

Third quarter

WAU—Lefebvre 14 run (Sendaij kick)

MAC—Brekken Lindberg 15 pass from Mikah Olson (Olson run)

RUSHING—WAU: Jayden Heisler 12-152, Tanner Lefebvre 15-83; MAC: Nathan Fortmann 9-92.

PASSING—WAU: Jayden Heisler 7-9-0, 157 yards; MAC: Mikah Olson 16-26-1, 108 yards

RECEIVING—WAU: Treston Spalla 1-77, Dion Bower 4-46; MAC: Nathan Fortmann 4-32, Kobe Hamre 1-29.