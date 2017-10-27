Titans roll Laporte for semifinal berth

The Titans put up 35 points in the first quarter and led 48-0 at halftime.

Syverson scored three times in the game on a three-yard run, a 36-yard run and a 73-yard pass from quarterback Tate Maesse.

Klemetson added a 37-yard touchdown run and scored from 36 yards out.

Hunter Crompton and Treyton Klemetson scored second quarter touchdowns on short runs and Marshall Stumbo polished off the scoring in the third quarter from a yard out.

Klemetson gained 119 yards on only four carries averaging 32 yards per attempt.

Syverson gained 113 yards on nine rushes for 13 yards per carry.

The Titans gained 429 total yards, 356 on the ground.

Kasy Lisburg led the Titan defenders with a fumble recovery, one solo tackle and 10 assists. Tate Hoseth has a solo and assisted on eight tackles. Isaac Stene recovered two fumbles. The Titans had five takeaways in the game.

Morgan Stueness had an interception and one fumble recovery.

NCE/UH (8-1) will play at No. 2 Rothsay (7-1) Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

LAP 0 0 0 8 - 8

NCE 35 13 7 0 - 55

First quarter

N - Syverson 3 run (Crompton kick)

N - Noah Klemetson 37 run (Crompton kick)

N - Syverson 73 pass from Tate Maesse (Crompton kick)

N - Noah Klemetson 32 run (Crompton kick)

N - Syverson 36 run (Crompton kick)

Second quarter

N - Hunter Crompton 4 run (kick failed)

N - Treyton Klemetson 7 run (Crompton kick)

Third quarter

N - Marshall Stumbo 1 run (Crompton kick)

Fourth quarter

L - Anthony Sconce 18 pass from Devon Lafriniere (Jordan Lukanen run)