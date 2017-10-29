State-ranked Bulldogs too much for Pelican Rapids

“I'm proud of our team for the effort we played with and the improvement that we made as a team and program this year,” said head coach Dave Haugen.

Saturday night was the final game for Pelican Rapids’ seniors: Oakley Kress, Josh Nehk, Carlan Haugrud, Zack Sjolie, Carson Haugrud, Tyler Booth, Armando Diaz, Kaleb Tollefson and Jacob Gottenborg.

Those kids leave the Vikings’ program in good hands having played at the varsity level since their sophomore seasons and battling through two winless campaigns outmatched by older opponents. To leave with a four-win season and a trip to the section semis is a great achievement.

The undefeated Bulldogs (9-0) at home were just too much for the Vikings.

“Ottertail Central has a very good football team and showed why they are undefeated and highly ranked,” said Haugen. “Offensively, our best drive in the first half ended in a fumble and we never really threatened after that. Defensively, we weren't able to stop their running game.”

The Bulldogs held the Vikings to just 66 total yards of offense.

OTC gained 326 on the ground led by Jackson Boyum (18-93) and Ben Naddy (11-68).

“This game had more to do with the ability of OTC than anything else,” Haugen said. “They are definitely one of the best teams we have faced this year.”

Nick VanErp and Austin Wensauer had rushing touchdowns in the first quarter.

Naddy scored on a 30-yard run in the second quarter and VanErp scored his second of the game to lead 27-0 at halftime.

Boyum had the lone score of the second half on a six-yard run.

The Bulldogs will face No. 2 Ada-Borup/Norman County West (10-0) in a battle of unbeaten teams for the Section 6A championship at Fargodome, Friday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.

PEL 0 0 0 0 - 0

OTC 14 13 0 8 - 35

First quarter

O - Nick VanErp 1 run (Luigi Aiello kick)

O - Austin Wensauer 19 run (Aiello kick)

Second quarter

O - Ben Naddy 30 run (kick blocked)

O - VanErp 2 run (Aiello kick)

Fourth quarter

O - Jackson Boyum 6 run (Boyum run)