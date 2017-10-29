Mahnomen rushing attack eliminates Greyhounds

Starkey gained 126 yards on 25 carries and teamed up with Izaiah Asher (21 carries for 127 yards) to put the game away.

Chris Busche capped the opening Mahnomen drive of the game, 10 rushing plays to travel 58 yards, with a one-yard touchdown run. Asher converted the two-point run for an 8-0 lead.

Starkey scored the final three touchdowns of the game on a second quarter three-yard run, a one-yard plunge in the third quarter and a six-yard run midway through the fourth.

Dan Snetsinger added 83 yards on 17 carries against the Greyhounds as the top three Mahnomen rushers combined for 336 total yards.

Busche led on the defensive side with 6.5 tackles. Starkey had 4.5 stops. The Indians held Fosston to only 102 yards from scrimmage and five first downs.

Mahnomen overcame three fumbles lost in the game.

Starkey was a 1,000-yard rusher in the regular season gaining 1,342 yards and scoring 23 touchdowns on 193 carries.

The Indians will face No. 2 Fertile-Beltrami in the 8A championship game. The Falcons defeated Red Lake County 24-20 to advance. The Indians and Falcons met in the regular season finale in Fertile where Mahnomen won 38-17.

The Section 8A final will be held at Fargodome Thursday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

FOS 0 0 0 0 - 0

MAH 8 8 6 8 - 30

First quarter

M - Chris Busche 1 run (Izaiah Asher run)

Second quarter

M - Jon Starkey 3 run (Starkey run)

Third quarter

M - Starkey 1 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

M - Starkey 6 run (Starkey run)