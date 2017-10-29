Tigers knock off defending champs in defensive struggle

Both teams duked it out in the middle of the field for most of the first quarter.

Nevis began the only scoring drive of the game at their own 44-yard line with five minutes remaining in the opening frame.

Jack DeWulf converted a fourth-and-one to keep the drive alive at midfield and the Tigers marched methodically to the red zone with gains of nine yards or less to the quarter horn. Tucker Roehl rushed six yards to the Bomber 16-yard line. An encroachment flag on Waubun and a Kyle Schmidt seven-yard run set up DeWulf at the four. On second down, he completed a touchdown pass to Zach Henry 90 seconds into the second quarter for the eventual game-winner.

The Bombers stuffed a DeWulf run for the two-point conversion.

Waubun started a drive to answer at their own 49-yard line after the ensuing kickoff, but Nevis defenders forced a three-and-out.

Treston Spalla nabbed a Schmidt fumble to set the Bombers up at the Nevis 46-yard line three plays later, but Waubun was forced to send Jayden Heisler back to punt again after three plays.

Play returned to a field position struggle between the 30’s until halftime.

The Tigers took the second half kickoff and drove t0 a fourth-and-goal at the Waubun five on a drive that started at the Nevis 40. DeWulf was 3-3 passing on the drive and he and Schmidt ran the ball deep into Waubun territory but the Bombers stuffed DeWulf at the line of scrimmage to take over on downs.

Parker Syverson rushed eight times on a drive of 10 plays only to be stopped on third down nine yards short of the first down marker at the Bomber 45.

Heisler buried the Tigers at their own 15-yard line on a punt with 90 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Nevis went nowhere and punted back three plays later giving the Bombers the ball at their own 47 heading to the fourth quarter.

Waubun did not pick up a first down and Heisler and DeWulf began a battle of two punts each after short drives. DeWulf’s second kick flipped the field and buried the Bombers inside their own 10.

Syverson rushed out of the shadow of his goal line on three straight plays and found Dion Bower for a 43-yard pass connection to get into Nevis territory at the 35. On third-and-eight from the 23, Syverson threw a pass intended for Spalla that was picked off by Roehl with 3:16 remaining in the game.

Nevis ate up just over one minute on the clock before giving Waubun a final chance.

The Bombers took over at their own 39 but went backwards four yards on a completed pass from Heisler to Syverson. Heisler found Bower for nine yards on second down and the duo misfired on a third down pass setting up fourth-and-five at the 44. Nevis allowed Heisler to go nowhere on fourth down and ran out the clock for victory.

Schmidt led Nevis with 83 yards on 21 carries. DeWulf was 8-10 passing for 90 yards and one TD. Henry made five catches for 42 yards and the touchdown.

Syverson gained 88 yards on 18 carries and was 3-7 passing for 52 yards. Both Syverson and Heisler were picked off once. Bower caught a game-high six passes for 54 yards.

Waubun finishes the season 7-3 overall. The Bombers had only been shutout two other times since 2011. Waubun lost 35-0 to Grand Meadow in last year’s state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium and 12-0 at Win-E-Mac in 2011.

Nevis improves to 8-1 overall. That one belongs to the Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal Titans. The Titans defeated the Tigers 20-14 in Nevis on October 6. The No. 3 Titans (9-1) defeated No. 2 Rothsay 22-14 on the road to gain a section final berth.

Waubun was the two-time defending section champions. The last team to claim the title was NCE/UH in 2014. Ada-Borup won the 2013 championship. The last time Nevis swept the section playoffs was 2012.

There will be a new champion in Class 9-man for the first time in five years after four-time defending champs, the Grand Meadow Superlarks (7-3), were dismissed from the Section 1 semifinals 40-17 by No. 1-ranked Spring Grove (10-0). The top-ranked Lions are averaging 50 points scored per game. Spring Grove faces No. 3 Cleveland (9-1) to advance to state. The two teams met in the season opener, a wild 52-51 overtime victory for the Lions.

WAU 0 0 0 0 - 0

NEV 0 6 0 0 - 6

Second quarter

N - Jack DeWulf 4 pass to Zach Henry (run failed)