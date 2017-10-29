Titans down Rothsay to meet Nevis for Section 6, 9-man title

Noah Klemetson and Kyle Syverson carried the ball for all but two rushing plays to lead the ground attack for the Titans.

It was the Tigers who got on the board first when Landon Lang found Wyatt Curtis on a seven-yard touchdown run. Curtis tiptoed into the end zone just past the pylon for a 6-0 lead.

The lead changed hands twice before halftime.

Klemetson scored untouched on a 26-yard run up the middle and quarterback Tate Maesse passed to Isaac Habedank for two points and an 8-6 advantage.

Rothsay went to the break leading 12-8 after a Jacob Christ two-yard touchdown run.

The Titans owned the scoreboard in the second half.

NCE/UH drove to the Tigers’ goal line and Tate Hoseth rushed in from a yard out to give the Titans the lead for good 16-12 in the third quarter, after a Maesse to Habedank conversion.

Maesse found Habedank again on a three-yard touchdown pass for the only touchdown of the fourth quarter to go up 22-12.

Rothsay added two points on a late safety.

Hoseth added to his touchdown by having a monster day defensively making five solo tackles and assisting on 22 other stops.

Isaac Stene had 17 tackle assists; Kale McCollum had one solo and 13 assists. Habedank had a solo, 10 assists, a pass deflection and one fumble recovery. Sunny Resnick, Toby Bjerklie and Steffan Sather all had one interception.

The Titans held Curtis to less than 100 yards. Curtis had nearly reached 1,000 yards by the fourth game of the regular season.

Klemetson gained 61 yards on 11 carries. Syverson rushed 12 times for 66 yards. Habedank made three catches for 38 yards and accounted for nearly half of the Titans’ points scored.

The Titans gained 288 total yards, 189 on the ground and Maesse was 6-11 for 104 yards.

The game was the first for Rothsay against a fellow section opponent this season. Conversely, the other three teams in the semifinals had all played each other.

Rothsay ends a strong season with a record of 7-2, both losses coming to state-ranked teams (Verndale).

The Titans improve to 9-1 and have won six consecutive games since their only defeat at home to Waubun by one point in week four. Waubun, the two-time defending section champs, lost to No. 1 Nevis 6-0 earlier Saturday afternoon in Nevis. The Tigers’ victory will make for a new Section 6 champion when the Titans and Nevis (8-1) square off at Fargodome Thursday, Nov. 4 at 12:30 p.m.

The Titans defeated the Tigers 20-14 in Nevis on October 6.

NCE/UH last won the section title in 2014. Ada-Borup won the 2013 championship. The last time Nevis swept the section playoffs was 2012.

There will be a new state champion in Class 9-man for the first time in five years after four-time defending champs, the Grand Meadow Superlarks (7-3), were dismissed from the Section 1 semifinals 40-17 by No. 1-ranked Spring Grove (10-0) Saturday.

NCE 0 8 8 6 - 22

RTH 6 6 0 2 - 14

First quarter

R - Wyatt Curtis 7 pass from Landon Lang (pass failed)

Second quarter

N - Noah Klemetson 26 run (Isaac Habedank pass from Tate Maesse)

R - Jacob Christ 2 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

N - Tate Hoseth 1 run (Habedank pass from Maesse)

Fourth quarter

N - Isaac Habedank 3 pass from Maesse (pass failed)

R - Christ Safety