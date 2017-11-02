“We talked about it being a fourth quarter type of a game with those guys,” Nevis head coach Shawn Klimek said. “They want to ball control and we want to take the roof off the place every play.”

Nevis scored only once in the second half capitalizing on a Kyle Syverson fumble recovered by Michael Landquist at midfield. Zach Henry scored on a 34-yard run to but Nevis up 20-12 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Titans answered with a nine-play, 57-yard drive leading to a Noah Klemetson 14-yard touchdown reception from Tate Maesse.

Henry knocked down a two-point pass to preserve the 20-18 lead with the entire fourth quarter to play.

The Tigers ran seven minutes off the clock but stalled at the Titans’ 28-yard line.

DeWulf ended the Titans’ hopes at a comeback intercepting Maesse on a fourth down pass from midfield with two minutes remaining.

The Titans had only one timeout and the Tigers ran out the clock in victory formation.

Despite the contrast in styles coming into the game, the Tigers did not throw anywhere near as many times as usual finding success running outside.

DeWulf led all rushers gaining 187 yards on 15 carries and scored twice.

“We didn’t have to throw,” said Klimek. “I’m glad we were able to have success on the outside because they’re big up front.”

DeWulf scored on a 61-yard run on Nevis’ second play of the game to get the Tigers going early. DeWulf found Zach Henry for the conversion pass and an 8-0 lead four-minutes, 31-seconds into the game.

DeWulf found daylight again and scored on the first play of the second quarter form 52 yards out for a 14-0 lead.

“We’ve been really motivated to come and do what we had to do,” DeWulf said. “This group of seniors, this is our third trip to the dome and we’ve come up short every time. We knew if we were going to do something we had to do it this year. We left it all on the field and we don’t want it to stop here.”

The Titans responded with two second quarter touchdowns.

Maesse found Isaac Habedank on a 28-yard pass down the left sideline. Two plays later, Klemetson scored on a 34-yard run to cut the Nevis lead to 14-8.

Klemetson intercepted DeWulf on the next Nevis play from scrimmage and the Titans marched 60 yards on 11 plays to pull within two points, 14-12, on a five-yard run by Sunny Resnick.

The Titans were 0-3 on two-point conversions. The Tigers converted only once, but that was the difference on the scoreboard.

“It’s a team effort,” Klimek said. “We play for a day like today. Everybody stepped up to help us get the victory today.”

“This was just one step in the journey,” said DeWulf. “We were talking about it since we were freshmen. We want to get that championship.”

Nevis (9-1) will face the winner of the Section 7 title game in the state quarterfinals at Bemidji State University Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. The Titans finish the season 9-2 overall.

NUH 0 12 0 6 - 18

NEV 8 8 6 0 - 20

First quarter

NEV - Jack DeWulf 61 run (DeWulf pass to Zach Henry)

Second quarter

NEV - DeWulf 52 run (pass failed)

NUH - Noah Klemetson 34 run (pass failed)

NUH - Sunny Resnick 5 run (run failed)

Third quarter

NEV - Zach Henry 34 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

NUH - Tate Maesse 14 pass. (pass failed)