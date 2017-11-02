The Indians had to rework their running game after losing their top speed threat, Izaiah Asher, who suffered a broken leg in the section semifinals. It took a half to figure the new personnel, but Mahnomen found its groove after halftime. The Indians scored 22 points in the second half to earn a 30-12 victory against Fertile-Beltrami for the Minnesota Class 1A, Section 8 football championship.

"Our kids have had the mentality for years, it's not about one player it's about the team," said Mahnomen head coach John Clark Jr. "They were down and they feel terrible for Izaiah, but I think as a team they just said we all got to play a little better."

The Indians (10-1) have won eight consecutive section championships. Mahnomen quarterback Jon Starkey helped offset the loss of Asher, rushing for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 29 attempts. The 6-foot, 190-pound junior gained 141 of those yards in the second half.

"We didn't play too great the first half," Starkey said. "We got rolling in the second half. We had to step up after losing Asher. We had to figure it out in the first half, get going and learn how to do it."

Starkey scored on a 1-yard run that gave the Indians an 8-6 lead with 1 minute, 45 seconds to play in the second quarter. Starkey set up that score with a 38-yard run earlier in the 63-yard scoring march.

The Falcons cut the Mahnomen lead to 16-12 after senior receiver Athan McCollum hauled in a 32-yard scoring pass from senior quarterback Jordan Van Den Einde with 11:51 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Indians responded with the 69-yard touchdown drive. Starkey carried the ball six times on the march, which he capped with a 1-yard scoring run that gave Mahnomen a 22-12 lead with 9:17 remaining.

"He's a tough runner," Clark Jr. said. "It looked like he was on a mission."

Starkey added: "I wanted the ball. You've got to find a way to win. No one wants to be that team that didn't win the section championship. We wanted this section championship."

Mahnomen senior Chris Busche, who wears No. 50, added a 1-yard touchdown run that gave his team a 30-12 lead with 4:46 to play. Busche normally play offensive guard and on the defense line. He played on both lines and at fullback for the section title game.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Busche rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The Indians rushed for more than 400 yards.

"He came in on a goal-line package for us, so he had a little bit of experience, but not a lot," Clark Jr. said of Busche. "It was a pretty intense week for him trying to catch up on going from guard to fullback. He's a great athlete and that showed tonight."

McCollum led the Falcons (6-5) with four catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.

F 0 6 0 6 - 12

M 0 8 8 14 - 30

FB--Tollefson 3 run (kick failed)

MHS--Starkey 1 run (Starkey run)

MHS--Starkey 38 run (Busche run)

FB--McCollum 32 pass from J. Van Den Einde (pass failed)

MHS--Starkey 1 run (run failed)

MHS--Busche 1 run (Keezer run)