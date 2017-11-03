Pequot Lakes snaps losing streak at the Fargodome

"This was worth the wait," Pequot Lakes senior running back and defensive back Nathan Traut said. "The feeling it feels so great finally winning one after losing four straight years. It's crazy. Past couple years we had tears, and now we're shedding tears of joy."

No. 2 seed Pequot Lakes (8-2) left no doubt, scoring touchdowns on all five possessions in the first half.

"The senior class has been starters since their sophomore year, so I've had seven of them starting since their sophomore year with us," Pequot Lakes coach Chip Lohmiller. "This has been their goal since their sophomore year, and they've worked really hard in the offseason. I'm just happy for them.

"I've experienced a lot of different wins in a professional level, college level, high school level. Whenever you win a big game like this to go to state it all ranks up there. This is great for these kids that have been working on it for so long, and I'm just proud of them."

Top-seeded Perham (7-3) opened the scoring, marching 65 yards on eight plays on the opening drive of the game. Jenson Beachy capped the drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Zack Zajac. Pequot Lakes answered with 12-play, 48-yard drive, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run for Traut.

Perham was marching on the ensuing drive, but a fumble on what would have been a first-and-goal situation was gobbled up by Pequot Lakes' Tim Ryan at the Patriots' 8-yard line. The Patriots went 92 yards on 12 plays, capping the drive with an 18-yard touchdown pass from Blake Lane to Traut.

On the ensuing drive, referees called a fumble on what appeared to be a forward shovel pass off the chest of Noah Monson. Refs gathered and decided Monson had possession of the ball long enough to fumble it. Pequot Lakes' Garrett Wolf pounced on it, and Traut was running in the end zone from 6 yards out one play later.

"I don't know if there was a turning point or not, but any time you turn the ball over it's detrimental," Perham coach Kyle Knutson said. "Defensively, we just couldn't get a beat on their toss."

Pequot Lakes was fully aware of that.

"We scored three drives in a row and once we saw they couldn't stop our outside pitches I just knew we were going to keep on scoring," Traut said. "At halftime, we knew we were going to win this game.

The two teams swapped touchdowns, as Perham cut the lead to 20-14 with a 20-yard touchdown from Zach Peterson. Lane found Traut again for a 34-yard touchdown pass to push the lead right back, and Lane added a 1-yard touchdown run with 20 seconds left in the first half to give Pequot Lakes a 35-14 lead into the break.

Traut finished with 160 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, along with a 34-yard touchdown reception.

"The kid is a stud. We knew that going in that he's a heck of an athlete," Knutson said. "We just couldn't contain them."

The Patriots drained nearly seven minutes off the clock on their opening drive of the second half. Traut scored on a 1-yard run with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third quarter and that all but sealed it.

"I love them. I love every one of them," Knutson said. "I'm proud of them and they had a successful season. They should proud where they got to. They brought Perham back into the Fargodome. Haven't been here in awhile. They should hang their hat on that and be happy.

P 7 7 0 8--22

PL 7 28 14 7--56

P-Zajac 29 pass from Beachy (Peterson kick)

PL-Traut 1 run (Larson kick)

PL-Schindel 18 pass from Lane (Larson kick)

PL-Traut 4 run (kick missed)

P-Peterson 20 run (Peterson kick)

PL-Traut 34 pass from Lane (Traut run)

PL-Lane 1 run (Larson kick)

PL-Traut 1 run (Larson kick)

PL-Pysck 28 run (Larson kick)

P-Beachy 5 run (Beachy pass)

PL-Pysck 5 run (Larson kick)