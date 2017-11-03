"That just boosted our energy a lot," A-B-NCW senior running back and linebacker Zach Pelzman said about seeing Randy in the front row at the Fargodome.

No. 7 A-B-NCW rolled previously undefeated No. 5 Ottertail Central, 31-13, to capture the section title in its first season as a co-op.

"We knew we were good and we made the kids believe," A-B-NCW coach Paul Tinjum said. "Some people didn't believe we were as good as we are, even in the community and around the area, but I think we proved something today."

By the time Ottertail Central (9-1) got its first, first down of the game the Cougars (11-0) were leading 17-0. It would be the only first down of the half for the Bulldogs, as the Cougars dominated.

Before the game, A-B-NCW lineman Sam Visser said the Cougars were going to score on the third play of the game. He was right. On the third play from scrimmage, Pelzman went 77 yards for a touchdown.

"When that happened it gave us a big boost," Pelzman said.

After the Cougars hit a 32-yard field goal off the foot of Vitor Vac Bitu Alves, he struck again with an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff. Colby Stevenson recovered the kick and gave the Cougars the ball at the OTC 34-yard line.

"On the extra point they had a personal foul, so we moved up 15 yards, so if you kick it in the end zone they get it on the 20 and if you onside it they get it on the 30 or 35, so it was a win-win situation for us to onside that," Tinjum said. "That was a huge possession for us."

Ada-Borup-Norman County West ran eight run plays, six of which went to Pelzman, including the 3-yard touchdown run that capped the drive and put the Cougars up 17-0.

On the second play from scrimmage of the second half, Sam Fisher went 63 yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 17-6, but A-B-NCW marched 80 yards on 12 plays on the ensuing possession, capping the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run from Pelzman.

Two years ago, Pelzman bought two bricks of chalk for the weight room. He's made it his home.

"Zach lives in the weight room, so he's earned the right to carry the ball as much as we need him to to win," Tinjum said. "On the season, he was only averaging nine carries a game because we didn't really need him to, but when it's time to go he's our main ball carrier. He's a three-year starter for us and he's the man we go with when we need to."

Pelzman rushed for 276 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries for the Cougars.

"With the doubters, that just gave us a lot more confidence," Pelzman said. "With people saying the co-op wouldn't be that good, it gave us a push."

A-B-NCW 10 7 7 7--31

OTC 0 0 6 7--13

A-B-NCW--Pelzman 77 run (Vac Bitu Alves)

A-B-NCW--Vac Bitu Alves 32 field goal

A-B-NCW--Pelzman 3 run (Vac Bitu Alves)

OTC--Fisher 63 run (kick missed)

A-B-NCW--Pelzman 3 run (Vac Bitu Alves)

A-B-NCW--Pelzman 58 run (Vac Bitu Alves)

OTC--VanErp 1 run (Aiello kick)