West Central Area-Ashby junior Scottie Johnson forced a fumble on a sack with less than a minute remaining that senior defensive back Chris Onstad recovered. That play helped the Knights hold on for a dramatic 42-38 victory against Pillager for the Minnesota Class 2A, Section 6 football championship.

"It was like, we won, we finally won," said Knights senior quarterback Ross Anderson.

West Central Area-Ashby (7-4) earned the section championship after posting a 2-7 record last season. Pillager (8-3) defeated the Knights 42-12 when the teams played in the regular season.

"This is nuts. We went from 2-7 to going to state this year," Anderson said. "It's unbelievable."

West Central Area hadn't won a section championship since 1999.

"We had our ups and downs throughout the season, but after we started to get some wins we started to put some points on the board, it just created a whole different beast," Knights head coach Jon Moore said.

Anderson had a monster game, completing 19 of 29 passes for 410 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions against Pillager. On the first play from scrimmage, he tossed a 61-yard touchdown pass to senior Kaden Spindler. Anderson's second completion was a 59-yard scoring strike to senior Parker Clavin that gave WCA-A a 14-0 lead with 7 minutes, 19 seconds to play in the first quarter. Spindler finished with 10 catches for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Clavin added two receptions for 102 yards and a score.

"We just couldn't go toe-to-toe. They are just bigger, stronger, faster than us, so we decided to spread it out," Anderson said. "That first play, that was huge."

Anderson added a 28-yard touchdown pass to Spindler that gave the Knights a 20-0 lead with 1:57 to play in the first quarter. Anderson completed 4 of 7 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter.

Pillager, which trailed by as many as 26 points in the second half, made a furious fourth-quarter rally. The Huskies scored 22 consecutive points, turning two interceptions and a recovered onside kick into touchdowns.

Pillager running back Dylan Loftis capped the scoring spree with a 49-yard touchdown run that cut the Knights lead to 42-38 with 6:42 remaining in the fourth quarter. Loftis rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 33 attempts. He scored all three of his touchdowns in the second half.

"It's going through your head, 'We made it this far, this would be the stupidest thing if we blew this lead.'" Anderson said. "We were like let's just come together and make some plays."

Pillager sophomore Luke Woidyla intercepted Anderson in the end zone and returned it to the Huskies 19-yard line with 1:45 to play. Six plays later, Johnson sacked Pillager quarterback Joshua Doss to force the game-clinching fumble.

"This was a pretty emotional game," Moore said.

WCA 20 14 8 0--42

PHS 0 8 8 22--38

WCA--Spindler 61 pass from Anderson (Sabolik from Anderson)

WCA--Clavin 59 pass from Anderson (pass failed)

WCA--Spindler 28 pass from Anderson (pass failed)

PHS--Schaefer 23 pass from Doss (Loftis run)

WCA--Sabolik 15 pass from Anderson (run failed)

WCA--Sabolik 14 pass from Anderson (Staples pass from Anderson)

PHS--Loftis 2 run (Loftis run)

WCA--Spindler 36 pass from Anderson (Sabolik pass from Anderson)

PHS--Loftis 6 run (pass failed)

PHS--Horn 1 run (Loftis run)

PHS--Loftis 49 run (Rooney run)