"Don't overthink it," Wahl said to himself.

Only, there was plenty to think about it. It was the Minnesota Class 2A, Section 8 football championship game. It was rival Hawley, which rolled the Trojans earlier in the season by 18, snapping their home winning streak of 29 straight. It was Hawley. It was a tie game. It was the final minutes.

And it was Hawley.

"It came right to me. I was dropped back in coverage and he kind of gave me a gift on that one," Wahl said. "It seemed like that ball floated in the air forever. You just have to wait for it to come to you and catch it with your hands not your body."

Wahl didn't think too much, hauling in the interception, running 58 yards to the Hawley 18-yard line, setting up his winning 6-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes to go and capturing a 29-22 win for the Trojans.

"It was the greatest feeling in the world," Wahl said. "I knew we had it from there. It's great to get redemption, especially for the second year in a row."

Wahl finished with 120 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries for No. 7-ranked Barnesville (10-1).

"That was a great pick," Barnesville coach Bryan Strand said. "He played hard tonight. He's got a bad toe too right now and he just fought through the pain."

Barnesville and Hawley each swapped fourth-down touchdowns on the game's first two drives. The Trojans opened the game with a 12-play, 62-yard drive, capping the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run from Brady Tweeton on fourth-and-goal.

Hawley responded with a six-play, 59-yard drive composed of six running plays, four of which went to Donnie Loegering. Loegering ended the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-2. Vetter rushed for the 2-point conversion to give the Nuggets an 8-7 lead with 2 minutes, 50 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Nuggets added to their lead late in the second when Vetter found Parker Tjaden on a slant, and Tjaden was gone for a 64-yard touchdown pass. Vetter found Carter Justesen for the 2-point conversion to give Hawley a 16-7 lead.

Barnesville took momentum into the half with a seven-play, 72-yard drive, capped with a Wahl 7-yard touchdown run in which he plowed through two Hawley defenders. The score with 35 seconds left in the half cut the Nuggets lead to 16-14.

"He's a hell of a running back," Tweeton said. "I don't know what'd we do without him."

Barnesville marched 72 yards on eight rushing plays on its first drive of the second half to take a 22-16 lead. Tweeton capped the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run. He missed the first five weeks of the season with a broken ankle.

"It made me work harder," Tweeton said. "It sucked being hurt for five weeks, but I knew we could be here again, so we all motivated each other and we won that section title."

Hawley (9-1) answered on the ensuing drive when Vetter found Chase Libak for a 7-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion fell incomplete so the game was tied at 22-22, heading into the fourth.

Wahl took it from there to hand Hawley its first loss this season.

"When you get to this kind of a game you got to put up or pack up," Hawley coach Peder Naatz said. "We got to pack up. It stinks. It is what it is. They wanted it more than we did. It's not like we didn't play as hard as we could. We gave it all we had and it wasn't enough tonight. That's more or less what you got to learn in football and it goes along with life."

B 7 7 8 7--29

H 8 8 6 0--22

B-Tweeton 4 run (Elsholz kick)

H-Loegering 4 run (Vetter run)

H-Tjaden 64 pass from Vetter (Vetter pass to Justesen)

B-Wahl 7 run (Elsholz kick)

B-Tweeton 8 run (Stetz pass to Snobl)

H-Libak 7 pass from Vetter (pass failed)

B-Wahl 6 run (Elsholz kick)