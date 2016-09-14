Kate Smith ties for 15th in collegiate debut

Kate Smith led the Huskers by tying for 15th individually in her collegiate debut at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic. Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications

Kate Smith tied for 15th individually to lead the Nebraska women's golf team to a tie for 10th in her collegiate debut at the Ptarmigan Ram Classic Tuesday in Fort Collins, Colo.

She did so battling an illness while trying to get accustomed to the altitude in Colorado on a marathon 36-hole first day with no break between rounds and the added pressure of playing in the number one position for the Huskers in her first meet.

“I was out of breath before I started,” said Smith. “I didn’t have a lot of expectations, but playing in the number one spot, I didn’t want to let the team down.”

Her first round 69 was reminiscent of her first appearance at the Minnesota state meet as an eighth-grader.

“Putts just started dropping and I was just going to go for it,” she said. “I made some up and downs that were just silly. It reminded me of eighth-grade year at state. I just started playing well. I pulled off shots I probably shouldn't have.”

Smith had an entourage of support for her second round 74 as a busy day of golf wore on Monday. The teams play in fivesomes, which allows for more time to examine shots, but also can be taxing due to the length of time on the course.

"The second round, I had some family and friends watch and had some energy the first few holes,” she said. “That is a lot of golf in one day."

Smith shot a final round 78 on Tuesday to finish with a three-round total of 221. Smith's tie for 15th was the top individual finish for the Huskers, who moved into a tie for 10th in the 15-team field with a final-round 302. Nebraska closed with a three-round total of 914 (307-305-302).

For Smith, the putter magic from round one dwindled a bit the next 36 holes.

“I was just hoping I would hang on and not make a lot of mistakes,” she said. “The first round I had 26 putts, then 35, and 33. My personal goal going around the second round was I just wanted to keep my total under par. I was pretty happy with that.”

Besides leading the Huskers, Smith has had to quickly adapt to college life on and off the course balancing time management, travel and course work in the classroom.

“I’ve put in more work than I ever have in school and golf, and been busier than I’ve ever been,” she said. “Really busy, pretty stressful, but definitely rewarding at the same time and they treat us like we’re royalty here.”

Smith, the only five-time Minnesota girls high school golf champion in history, notched Nebraska's best finish, but it was fellow freshman Claire Robertson who produced the best round for the Huskers on Tuesday.

Robertson, the first Husker women's golfer from Scotland, fired a final-round 73 to close her first collegiate tournament with a three-round total of 230 (76-81-73) in a tie for 39th place. Robertson played Tuesday's final seven holes at two-under-par.

Sarah Pravecek from Omaha, who is the lone senior on the Husker roster in 2016-17, added a final-round 74 to finish in a tie for 35th at 229 (79-76-74). Pravecek's 54-hole total marked the third-best tournament score of her career.

Junior Emily Gillman from Austin, Texas, added her second straight 77 to contribute to Nebraska's team score. Gillman closed in a tie for 75th at 240 (86-77-77).

Freshman Annie Sritragul from Bangkok, Thailand, rounded out the Husker contingent with an 83 on Tuesday. She finished 84th at 244 (83-78-83).

San Jose State ran away with the team title with a three-round score of 871 (287-285-299) and the 6,364-yard, par-72 layout at the Ptarmigan Country Club in Fort Collins. The Spartans defeated runner-up UC Irvine (298-292-295-885) by 14 strokes. Gonzaga finished third at 889, while Oregon State took fourth at 891.

Nebraska tied Wyoming for 10th at 914, ahead of the hosts from Colorado State (921), Long Beach State (925), Hawaii (935) and Boise State (937). The Huskers were just two stroke out of eighth place, while Big Ten Conference foe Indiana took seventh.

The Huskers return to action this weekend at the East & West Match Play Challenge in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sept. 18-20. Nebraska will compete in 36 holes of stroke play on Sunday to determine seeding for the final two days of match play of the event at the Radrick Farms Golf Course.

(NU Athletic Communications contributed to this story)

Ptarmigan Ram Classic

Fort Collins, Colo.

Ptarmigan Country Club (Par 72, 6,364 Yards)

Sept. 12-13, 2016

Final Team Results

1. San Jose State - 287-285-299-871

2. UC Irvine - 298-292-295-885

3. Gonzaga - 301-288-300-889

4. Oregon State - 298-294-299-891

T5. San Francisco - 302-294-296-892

T5. Nevada - 291-297-304-892

7. Indiana - 296-304-299-899

8. Northern Colorado - 303-297-312-912

9. Portland State - 306-296-311-913

T10. Nebraska - 307-305-302-914

T10. Wyoming - 299-304-311-914

12. Colorado State - 313-301-307-921

13. Long Beach State - 311-308-306-925

14. Hawaii - 308-314-313-935

15. Boise State - 301-312-324-937

Final Individual Results

1. My Leander, San Jose State - 68-70-72-210

2. Ciera Min, Gonzaga - 73-70-68-211

3. Avery French, UC Irvine - 73-71-68-212

4. Bianca Pagdanganan, Gonzaga - 74-66-73-213

5. *Ellen Secor, Colorado State - 73-68-74-215

6. Franziska Friedrich, San Jose State - 71-69-76-216

T7. Ana Sanjuan, Indiana - 72-75-70-217

T7. Kaley In, UC Irvine - 73-69-75-217

9. Vanessa Ha, San Francisco - 73-74-71-218

10. Olivia Benzin, Oregon State - 71-75-73-219

Nebraska Individuals

T15. Kate Smith - 69-74-78-221

T35. Sarah Pravecek - 79-76-74-229

T39. Claire Robertson - 76-81-73-230

T75. Emily Gillman - 86-77-77-240

84. Annie Sritragul - 83-78-83-244