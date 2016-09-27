Roth, Smith tied heading to Chip-N Club final round

Bison junior Natalie Roth is battling a familiar face in Lincoln, Nebraska, along with former Laker Trisa Hutchinson, as the Bison women take on Kate Smith and the Huskers at the Chip-N Club Invitational. Roth and Smith are tied in fourth place heading into Tuesday's final round. Photo Courtesy NDSU Athletic Media Relations

Laker alums and former teammates Natalie Roth, a junior at North Dakota State University and University of Nebraska freshman Kate Smith are deadlocked in fourth place after two rounds of the Chip-N Club Invitational at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course (Lincoln, Neb.) heading into Tuesday’s final round.

Kate Smith, Audrey Judd, Sarah Pravecek and Emily Gillman helped Nebraska make a move up the leaderboard on the second day of the Chip-N Club Invitational on Monday at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course.

Smith tied for the best individual round of the day with a two-under-par 70 on the 6,276-yard layout at Wilderness Ridge.

Smith's round puts her in contention for medalist honors heading into Tuesday's final round. She completed the first 36 holes at 147 (77-70) and sits just two shots back of tournament leader Hailie Getz from South Dakota State.

It will mark the second time in three tournaments to open her collegiate career that Smith entered the final round in the top five on the leaderboard, as she shoots for her third straight top-15 tournament finish. Smith also owns three rounds better than par (69, 70, 70) in her first seven collegiate rounds.

While Smith made a day two rally, Roth has been consistent in her rounds shooting 73 and 74 for her 36-hole 3-over par 147.

Junior Trisa Hutchinson is tied for 62nd at 30-over par 174 (84-90) playing individually for NDSU and is the third former Laker in the field.

Chip-N Club Invitational

Wilderness Ridge Golf Course (Lincoln, Neb.)

Par 72, 6,276 Yards

Sept. 25-27, 2016

Team Standings (Two Rounds)

1. Kansas State - 292-301-593 (+17)

2. South Dakota State - 303-292-595 (+19)

3. FIU - 302-295-597 (+21)

4. Nebraska - 314-293-607 (+31)

5. North Dakota State - 305-306-611 (+35)

6. Wyoming - 318-296-614 (+38)

7. UMKC - 307-309-616 (+40)

8. South Dakota - 314-310-624 (+48)

9. IWCC - 317-316-633 (+57)

10. Creighton - 322-312-634 (+58)

11. Omaha - 321-314-635 (+59)



Individual Leaderboard

1. Hallie Getz, South Dakota State - 74-71-145 (+1)

T2. Teresa Toscano, South Dakota State - 76-70-146 (+2)

T2. Camila Serrano, FIU - 72-74-146 (+2)

T4. Kate Smith, Nebraska - 77-70-147 (+3)

T4. Natalie Roth, North Dakota State - 73-74-147 (+3)

T4. Carolina Rotzinger Ballesteros, FIU - 74-73-147 (+3)

T4. Paige Nelson, Kansas State - 74-73-147 (+3)

T4. Chloe Weir, Kansas State - 71-76-147 (+3)

T9. Sarah Hankins, Wyoming - 76-72-148 (+4)

T9. Megan Vetrovsky, Omaha - 74-74-148 (+4)



Nebraska Individuals

T4. Kate Smith - 77-70-147 (+3)

T19. Audrey Judd - 79-73-152 (+8)

T22. Emily Gillman - 77-76-153 (+9)

T36. Sarah Pravecek - 83-74-157 (+13)

T41. Annie Sritragul - 81-79-160 (+16)

*T49. Claire Robertson - 87-75-162 (+18)

*T60. Jessica Haraden - 88-81-169 (+25)

NDSU Individuals

T4. Natalie Roth 73-74-147 (+3)

T16 Emma Groom 75-75-150 (+6)

T31 Maggie Crippen 77-79-156 (+12)

T49 Alex Schmid 80-82-162 (+18)

T54 Camryn Roadley 87-78-165 (+21)

*T11 Sierra Bennion 75-74-149 (+5)

*T62 Trisa Hutchinson 84-90-174 (+30)