Payne finding the net for Cobber soccer

EMILY PAYNE has discovered the scoring touch for Concordia women's soccer with three goals in her last four games. Photos courtesy Cobber Athletics (concordiamn.prestosports.com)

Laker alum Emily Payne has been on fire for Concordia women’s soccer from her mid-forward position and is leading the Cobbers in scoring after an overtime, game-winning header Saturday.

Payne hadn't scored a goal in 33 games of her college career, but part of that is due to playing more midfield and not the full 90 minutes as an underclassman.

She has found a groove midway through her final year scoring three goals in the last four games.

“I’ve had more opportunities this season, just being able to finish; it’s been fun,” said Payne.

Payne led the Cobbers with four shots, three on goal, the final one coming with nine-seconds remaining in the second overtime to give Concordia a thrilling 1-0 victory over St. Mary's in Winona Saturday afternoon.

The game looked like it was headed for a 0-0 tie until Payne was able to take advantage of a Cardinal defensive miscue. She jumped on a loose ball one-yard from the goal and headed it into the net for the game winner.

Crashing the net led to a one-time shot into the short side in a 2-1 loss to No.14-ranked St. Thomas. She also had the opening goal of a 5-0 victory at the University of Minnesota-Morris Sept. 21.

Cashing in offensively has not changed Payne’s style of play or strategy on the pitch.

‘I’m just going to keep going out and playing the best I can,” she said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Payne is joined on the Cobber team by former Laker standout and Concordia freshman Halle Jordan.

“Halle has been doing great,” said Payne. “It’s been really fun to play with her again. We had fun playing together in high school. I’m excited that she chose to come to Concordia.”

Jordan has started four of 10 games and registered eight shots, three on goal, in her quest for her first collegiate tally.

The Cobbers are 2-5-3 overall and 1-3-1 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with eight games remaining in the regular season for Payne to keep her scoring streak going.

“It’s been good and a lot of fun to play at the next level,” she said. “It’s had it’s ups and downs but being a college athlete and all the things Concordia has given me - it’s been a blast.”

Concordia continues on the road in a non-conference game at the University of Northwestern (Minn.) (5-2) on Monday, Oct. 3. The Eagles have won four consecutive games.

The Cobbers’ next home date is the annual Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. against Carleton College (1-8-2).

Game stats (10 games)

Name, GP-GS, G, A, Pts, Shots, SOG

Emily Payne 10-10, 3, 0, 6, 18, 11

Halle Jordan 10-4, 0, 0, 0, 8, 3

( Cobber Athletics contributed to this story - concordiamn.prestosports.com )