Herzog, Cihak score in Cobber victory at Gustavus

Concordia junior and former Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton running back Chad Johnson rushed for four touchdowns and a career-high 190 yards in Saturday's victory over Gustavus. Photos courtesy Cobber Athletics (concordiamn.prestosports.com)

Concordia rushed for more than 400 yards and and got touchdowns from former Lakers' Michael Herzog and Ryan Cihak in a 46-21 Cobber victory at Gustavus Saturday.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton product Chad Johnson ran all over the Gustie defense as he totaled a career-high 190 yards on 21 carries and tied his career high with four scores.

Concordia won its third straight game and improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

The old saying goes "don't fix something that isn't broken" and that was the mantra with the Concordia playbook. Quarterback Michael Herzog only threw for 18 yards on 2-of-9 passing but the sophomore contributed in other ways.

To go along with his 66 rushing yards and rushing touchdown, he managed the game the best he has all season.

Herzog checked the line, changed the play when needed and made the right reads in Concordia's triple-option offense all afternoon long.

The Cobbers led 13-7 heading into the half but both teams found the end zone in a hurry to start the third quarter.

Gustavus (3-2/1-2 MIAC) was forced to punt and Johnson pounded his way inside Gustie territory. He had six straight carries for 56 yards and then Herzog followed a 33-yard rush by Johnson with a 14-yard keeper to make it 20-7.

Gustavus scored on the next play from scrimmage. Gustie signal caller Christian Haffner found Josh Kirk on a 77-yard fly route to bring the game within one score.

Junior Jason Montoyne proved Cobber football radio announcer Chris Ohm to be very prophetic. Ohm had been praising Montonye's big-play ability on the edge for a majority of the game and the junior speedster showed why on the ensuing kickoff.

Montonye found a seam and rattled off a 60-yard return down to the GAC 23-yard line. Two plays later, Cihak got the nod and broke through three tackles and rambled into the end zone to give CC a 26-14 lead.

A fumble proved costly on the Cobbers' next possession. Gustavus recovered at the Concordia 17-yard line and then Haffner found hybrid receiver-halfback Jamison Beulke four plays later for the six-yard score to bring the game within five points.

The Cobbers entered the fourth quarter up five points but they rattled off 21 straight unanswered points to put the game out of reach.

Johnson had rushing scores of 15 and four yards and Montonye had a 23-yard scamper around the edge as CC rolled to the 46-21 win.

The Concordia defense kept the Gustie offense in check for a majority of the day.

They forced a pair of turnovers and held the conference's leading rusher, Karim Ortiz, to just 45 yard on 18 carries.

Haffner totaled 234 yards on 19-of-29 passing with three scores and a pick.

The Concordia linebacking corps had a field day. Sophomore Alex Berg put together the best game of his young career. The Moorhead native totaled a career-high 16 tackles (also a team-high for any Cobber defensive player this season) with 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.

Berg's 16 tackles are the most since Erik Bye had 17 against St. John's in the third week of last season.

Senior captain Hank Van Liew also wound up with a career-high stat total as he had 12 tackles - 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass break-up.