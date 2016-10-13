Kate Smith Big Ten golfer of the week

Nebraska freshman Kate Smith was named the Big Ten Conference golfer of the week after a career-best three-round tournament score of 215 to tie for seventh at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Highlands Ranch, Colo., Oct. 7-9. NU Athletic Communications

Nebraska's Kate Smith captured the first Big Ten Women's Golfer of the Week award of her career when the conference announced its weekly honorees on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Smith, a true freshman from Detroit Lakes, Minn., produced a career-best three-round tournament score of 215 to tie for seventh at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate in Highlands Ranch, Colo., Oct. 7-9. It marked the fourth consecutive top-15 finish for Smith to open her collegiate career, including her third straight top-10 showing.

Smith, who shot a final-round 70 on the par-72, 6,450-yard layout of the Highlands Ranch Golf Club, has fired four rounds better than par through 11 rounds this season, while adding an even-par 72. She opened her career with a three-under-par 69 in the first round of the Ptarmigan Ram Classic in Fort Collins, Colo., on Sept. 12.

Through four fall tournaments, Smith owns a team-best 73.00 stroke average for the Huskers, which is a full stroke ahead of the school single-season record set by Natalie Gleadall (74.00) in 2009-10.

Smith's tie for seventh in Colorado came in a 102-player field at the 18-team invitational. She tied junior teammate Audrey Judd, who also produced career bests with a three-round score of 215. Judd's performance included a career-best 69 in the opening round.

Smith and the Huskers close their 2016 fall season at the UNLV Collegiate Shootout, Oct. 23-25, in Boulder City, Nev.