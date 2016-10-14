Swenson, MSUM women start campaign Saturday

The Dragons return two starters in senior point guard Natalie VanWyhe and junior forward Cassidy Thorson from last year's team that finished 21-6 and won the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference North Division title.

VanWyhe led the team with 81 assists last season while Thorson averaged 9.3 points per game.

Junior forward Drew Sannes also returns after averaging 8.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. She led the team with 53 blocks. Also returning with playing experience are senior guard Jessica Hart, junior forward Shannon Galegher and sophomore guard Jacky Volkert. Sophomore forward Dierra Diegel sat out last season as a redshirt after transferring from Northern State.

In addition, the Dragons welcome eight freshmen to the squad, including Detroit Lakes’ Grace Swenson, a six-foot forward, who is expected to see minutes this coming season.

The Dragons will open the season on Nov. 12 in Overland, Park, Kan., against Harding University. Their first home game will be Nov. 23 when they host Valley City State at 6 p.m.

(MSUM’s Stevie Larson contributed to this story)