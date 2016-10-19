Roth runner-up at Creighton Classic
First round leader Natalie Roth led the Bison at the Creighton Classic Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska and finished as the tournament runner-up with a 4-over par 148 (72-76).
The North Dakota State University women's golf team finished in third-place overall.
The Bison tallied round scores of 316 and 309 to finish with a total team score of 49-over par 625.
Western Illinois claimed the team title with a two-round 42-over par 618, while South Dakota finished second with a 46-over par 622.
Sophomore Emma Groom tied for seventh with a 36-hole 12-over par 156 (79-77), while senior Alex Schmid tied for 20th with a two-round 16-over par 160 (81-79).
Freshman Camryn Roadley tied for 24th at 17-over par 161 (84-77), and senior Maggie Crippen tied for 33rd with a 22-over par 166 (85-81), to wrap-up the NDSU scoring.
Junior Trisa Hutchinson, who competed as an individual, finished 46th with a two-round 29-over par 173 (88-85).
South Dakota's Brenna Lervick earned individual medalist honors after carding a 2-over par 146.
Joining Hutchinson and Roth was a third former Laker in Matty Tschider who placed 47th shooting 174 (83-91) and former Perham standout Becca Huus in 54th carding a 185 (99-86). Both players golf for the University of North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks finished fifth overall 639 (316-323). Tschider is a junior for UND; Huus is in her freshman season.
North Dakota State is scheduled to travel to Oahu, Hawaii, to compete in the Rainbow Wahine Invitational Nov. 1-3. UND completed their fall schedule and are off until the spring season begins at the Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz., March 4-5.
(DL Sports Editor Robert Williams contributed to this story)