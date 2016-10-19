Roth runner-up at Creighton Classic

The North Dakota State University women's golf team finished in third-place overall.

The Bison tallied round scores of 316 and 309 to finish with a total team score of 49-over par 625.

Western Illinois claimed the team title with a two-round 42-over par 618, while South Dakota finished second with a 46-over par 622.

Sophomore Emma Groom tied for seventh with a 36-hole 12-over par 156 (79-77), while senior Alex Schmid tied for 20th with a two-round 16-over par 160 (81-79).

Freshman Camryn Roadley tied for 24th at 17-over par 161 (84-77), and senior Maggie Crippen tied for 33rd with a 22-over par 166 (85-81), to wrap-up the NDSU scoring.

Junior Trisa Hutchinson, who competed as an individual, finished 46th with a two-round 29-over par 173 (88-85).

South Dakota's Brenna Lervick earned individual medalist honors after carding a 2-over par 146.

Joining Hutchinson and Roth was a third former Laker in Matty Tschider who placed 47th shooting 174 (83-91) and former Perham standout Becca Huus in 54th carding a 185 (99-86). Both players golf for the University of North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks finished fifth overall 639 (316-323). Tschider is a junior for UND; Huus is in her freshman season.

North Dakota State is scheduled to travel to Oahu, Hawaii, to compete in the Rainbow Wahine Invitational Nov. 1-3. UND completed their fall schedule and are off until the spring season begins at the Red Rocks Invitational in Sedona, Ariz., March 4-5.

(DL Sports Editor Robert Williams contributed to this story)