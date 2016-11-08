Herzog's 100-100 leads to MIAC honor

Herzog rushed for 112 yards and passed for 111 yards in the Cobbers' 42-13 win over St. Olaf on Saturday. The victory helped Concordia win the annual Lefse Bowl between the two teams and keep possession of the Troll Trophy for the fifth straight season.

Herzog becomes the fifth Concordia player to earn weekly MIAC Player of the Week honors. He joins Chad Johnson as the CC athletes to be named the MIAC Offensive Player of the Week while Juwan Easley, Alex Berg and Hank Van Liew earned MIAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Not only did Herzog rush for 112 yards and pass for 11 yards but he also scored two rushing TDs and threw for another score to account for three of the team's six touchdowns on the day. Herzog had his best passing completion day of the season as he went 13-for-17 to complete 76.5-percent of his attempts. His 13 completions are a season high in 2016.

Herzog's 100-100 game marked the first time since 2007 that a Concordia player has rushed for over 100 yards and had over 100 passing yards in the same game.

Herzog now has 598 rushing yards on the season and is fifth in the MIAC in rushing. He has thrown only two interceptions this year which is the fewest among conference starting quarterbacks.

Herzog will be hoping to keep his rushing and passing success going when the Cobbers host No.8/9-ranked St. John's on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.