Roth leads NDSU to school record in Hawaii

The Bison women finished the tournament with a school-record score of 296-297-295 for a 7-over par total of 888.

NDSU recorded three consecutive team scores under 300 for the first time in school history. The Bison broke their previous 54-hole team record of 893, set at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate on Oct. 9-11, 2015.

The Bison cut 13 strokes off their team score of 901 at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational one year ago.

NDSU junior Natalie Roth finished third overall on the individual leaderboard, shooting a 4-under par 68 on Thursday. She ended the tournament with a 69-76-68 card to finish with a 3-under par 213, tying Amy Anderson for the third-best 54-hole score in NDSU history.

Sophomore Emma Groom fired a 3-under par 69 on Thursday to climb the leaderboard and finish in a tie for fifth. She shot 218 for the tournament, setting a new career-best.

Bison freshman Camryn Roadley tied for 26th place after shooting 79 in the final round. Freshman Sierra Bennion was 28th, and senior Alex Schmid took 37th place.

Groom's 69 was a new career-low round, and Roth tied her best at 68.

NDSU senior Maggie Crippen finished 35th playing as an individual.

The Rainbow Wahine Invitational concludes NDSU's fall competition schedule. The Bison will resume tournament action in February.