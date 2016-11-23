UND track names Kyley Foster freshman of the year

Foster broke the school pole vault record of 12-feet, two-inches set by Jessica Clausnitzer in 2007, with a new mark of 12-feet, 6.25 inches in Myrtle Beach, S.C. at the Coastal Carolina Invitational in March.

Foster also qualified for the Big Sky Conference championships in her first year on the squad.

Kyley is the daughter of Sam and Shelly Foster and had an unprecedented run in multiple sports as a Laker.

She was a six-year letterwinner in track and field and four-time state qualifier. She earned all-state honors in the pole vault as a senior with a seventh-place finish and was a three-time academic all-state honoree. Foster set school records in the pole vault, 300-meter hurdles, and the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, also lettered five times in swimming and diving, four times in basketball and once each in soccer and gymnastics.

Foster holds the DL single-game assists record and ranks fourth on the schools career assists list in basketball. She was a four-time state qualifier in diving and earned all-state honors in 2011 with a fourth-place finish. In her senior season, she switched to soccer and set the single-season scoring record.

Foster is majoring in commercial aviation at UND.