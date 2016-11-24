Herzog earns MIAC All-Conference First Team honors

Concordia has had 89 players earn MIAC postseason honors in the past five years. That number is among the top three of any team in the conference.

The Cobbers put up six All-MIAC First Team selections, six All-MIAC Second Team honorees and four All-MIAC Honorable Mention award winners.

Alex Berg, Josh Berg, Eddie Clifton, Michael Herzog, Chad Johnson and Hank Van Liew earned MIAC All-Conference First Team honors while Matt Ahrndt, Jon Asprey, Cody Fox, Gunnar Kollman, Jason Montonye and Dallas Raftevold were placed on the All-Conference Second Team. Ethan Feil, Joshua Kolar, Landon Moline and Noah Welsh all received All-Conference Honorable mention honors.

Cody Fox was the team's selection to the All-MIAC Sportsmanship Team.

The group of players helped Concordia post its fifth consecutive top three finish in the MIAC. The Cobbers went 7-3 overall and 6-2 in league play. The six MIAC wins marks the fourth time in the last five years Concordia has recorded a 6-2 record against conference opponents.

Herzog, a junior and Detroit Lakes alum, earned All-MIAC Honorable Mention honors last season and was a dual threat for the Cobber offense which led the MIAC in rushing. The team's starting quarterback and first team selection this year, Herzog finished fifth in the league in rushing yards per game. He averaged 64.5 yards on the ground and scored six touchdowns. Herzog also threw for six touchdowns and only threw two interceptions which was tops among starting quarterbacks.