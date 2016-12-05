Search
    Foster returns to action for UND track

    By Robert Williams Today at 10:26 a.m.

    Sophomore Kyley Foster, in her first action after a six-month injury rehab, beat her opening mark from last year and was the runner-up in the pole vault clearing 3.65 meters for the University of North Dakota track and field team. UND got its indoor season underway Friday night at the South Dakota State University Holiday Invitational Indoor Track Meet in Brookings.

    Foster and the Fighting Hawks will be in action at home Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Green and Black Intersquad Meet at the UND Athletics High Performance Center. It will be UND’s first indoor home meet of any kind since 1985.
    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
