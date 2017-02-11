Foster breaks UND indoor pole vault record

Foster cleared 12 feet, 11.50 inches to set the new mark and was the runner-up in the finals to North Dakota State University's Lauren Gietzen 13-03.50.

Her performance comes after a record-tying vault in her last meet. Foster’s clear of 12 feet, 9.50 inches (3.90) tied the school record, which was set by Jessica Clausnitzer in 2008. The mark was also an all-time personal best at the time.

Foster was named the team's most valuable freshman performer in 2016 and holds the outdoor school record in the pole vault. She set that mark last season at the Coastal Carolina Invitational after clearing 12-06.25 (3.82), breaking a record that had stood since 2008.

Nielsen places at Vanderbilt

Fellow ‘15 grad Shay Nielsen placed 10th in the shot put finals (48-6.25) for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers at the Music City Challenge at Vanderbilt University in Nashville Saturday.

Johnson places in 400 for Bethel

Bethel's AddieKay Johnson (DLHS ‘15) placed ninth in the 400m (1:00.10) at the Darren Young Classic at Grinnell College. Johnson also led off the fifth place 4x400 relay team with teammates Sara Wegner, Delia Labatt, and Nicole Balzer (4:05.21).