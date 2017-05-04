Nielsen shot put runner-up at BearCat Twilight

The Gophers captured 13 event titles.

Nielsen continued a strong run in shot put behind team leader Kiley Sabin's winning throw of 15.22m (49-11.25). Nielsen was the runner-up with a shot put of 14.70m (48‐02.75).

Two other former area runners won events unattached. Alexandria’s Megan Hasz (1,500m, 4:34.14), and Thief River Falls’ Meleah Biermaier (400m hurdles, 1:02.31).

Women’s Shot Put

1 Kiley Sabin Minnesota 15.22m 49‐11.25

2 Shay Nielsen Minnesota 14.70m 48‐02.75

3 Hannah Gustafson Concordia‐St 12.87m 42‐02.75

4 Allie Heifort Minnesota 12.07m 39‐07.25

5 Libbie Lange St. Thomas 11.83m 38‐09.75

6 Katelyn Byers‐Carter St. Catherine 11.40m 37‐05.00

7 Haley Anderson St. Benedict 11.07m 36‐04.00

8 Jessica Bentley St. Olaf 10.56m 34‐07.75

9 Sarah Gigstad St. Benedict J10.56m 34‐07.75

10 Claire Baker St. Benedict 9.74m 31‐11.50

11 Hannah Nordby St. Olaf 9.11m 29‐10.75

12 Katherine LeClair St. Olaf 7.96m 26‐01.50

13 Lynn Zemaitis Macalester 7.91m 25‐11.50