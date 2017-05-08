Smith tied for 36th after NCAA Regional opening round

The five-time Minnesota state high school champion was three over on both sides to finish 39-39 (78), plus six in her debut at the Par 72, 6,416-yard Scarlet course.

Smith began her round on hole No. 10 which ended in a double bogey six on the par four 402 yard hole.

After three straight pars on the par four 11th, par five 12th and par three 13th, Smith carded back-to-back bogeys before finishing her opening nine par, par and her lone birdie of the round on the par four 368-yard 18th hole.

Playing the front nine later in the morning, Smith opened with a bogey on hole No. 1 and bogeyed the par five 512-yard fourth hole with pars on holes two and three and five and six. The par four 359-yard seventh brought a bogey five before Smith finished with pars on eight and nine.

Marta Martin Grace, a junior from Purdue, is the first round leader and the only golfer under par at -2 (36-36 70).

Florida (+9) leads by two strokes over Florida State in the team standings, followed by Purdue and Ohio State, both tied at +14. There are 18 teams in the field.

Smith was an NCAA selection as one of the top 24 individuals not on a qualifying team in the tournament.

The top three individual golfers not on one of the top six qualifying teams from this regional tournament advance to the NCAA championship.

The national championships will be May 19-24 at Rich Harvest Farms, in Sugar Grove, Illinois, hosted by Northern Illinois University. The final three days of the championship will be televised live by the Golf Channel.